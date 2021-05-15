Convicted killer Coffey gets second chance at parole

Prosecutors statewide were blindsided earlier this week by news that the Kentucky Parole Board is giving nearly 50 violent offenders another shot at parole.
On Wednesday, the Commonwealth's Attorneys' Association learned that the state parole board had issued a new directive on April 1 -- nearly six weeks before -- that offenders with life sentences can no longer be issued a "serve out" during their first parole hearing. The new rule would be to defer parole eligibility at that initial hearing for no longer than 120 months, or 10 years. The issuance of a serve out at that first hearing is expressly prohibited.
According to information from the Kentucky Parole Board, this directive currently applies to 45 inmates who were convicted and sentenced to life (becoming eligible for parole after 20 years) or life without the possibility of parole for 25 years. One of these cases hits particularly close to home.
Last June, 50-year-old Jeffrey Brian Coffey -- sentenced in 1997 to life without the possibility of parole for 25 years in the August 1995 murders of teenagers Taiann Wilson and Matthew Coomer -- went before the parole board for his first eligibility hearing.
Not only was his petition denied but -- in the wake of victim impact statements from family members and petitions that garnered nearly 10,000 signatures -- the board recommended that Coffey serve out the rest of his life sentence for the murders. He is currently lodged at the Lee Adjustment Center in Beattyville.
Just when it seemed that the Wilson and Coomer families could finally lay the case to rest with Taiann and Matthew, Coffey sued the Kentucky Parole Board in August -- arguing that the "serve out" unjustly changed his sentence to life without the possibility of parole. Because that type of sentence wasn't codified until 1998, Coffey argued that life without the possibility of parole couldn't be applied to him retroactively.
While it wasn't immediately clear that Coffey's lawsuit played a role in the parole board's decision, board chair Lelia VanHoose acknowledged in an email to one prosecutor that the new directive was crafted "due to ongoing litigation and under advisement of our legal team."
Under its provisions, Coffey will again become eligible for parole on June 15, 2030.
David Dalton, newly appointed Commonwealth's Attorney for Pulaski, Lincoln and Rockcastle counties, advised the Kentucky Parole Board of his objections to their decision as soon as he heard of it. While he believes the decision itself is bad, he called the parole board's failure to provide notice to victims' families and prosecutors for six weeks "reprehensible."
"I was shocked," Dalton said of the news, "and immediately started wondering how I was to let the families know that this had happened."
The prosecutor -- still in the process of reaching out to family members and examining the other cases -- continued that the directive is especially baffling given the recent passage of Marsy's Law, a constitutional amendment aimed at protecting victims' rights.
"They changed this rule without giving victims, to my knowledge, any notice whatsoever," Dalton said, adding the manner in which word has gotten out "is really troubling. This isn't what anybody intended when we were talking about victims' rights."
As the state Administrative Office of the Courts works to resume trials as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, the implications of the rule change will undoubtedly be at the forefront as prosecutors and defense attorneys craft their cases to present.
"I think it delegitimizes when we tell victims and juries that a life sentence is a possibility," Dalton said. "Because now if the defendant gets a life sentence, they are guaranteed that the first time they see the parole board, they're not going to get served out. I don't understand why…the parole board would be tying its own hands.
"I just have a real sense of sadness for these families who, for a little while, got to think that it was over," he continued, "and now, they've got to start planning for having to live this whole ordeal again."
