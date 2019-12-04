What's better than going on a walk?
Going on a cookie walk!
The Carnegie Community Arts Center in downtown Somerset is holding one sweet fundraiser this Saturday to help keep up one of the area's most prominent buildings.
Starting at 10 a.m., a number of local artists and bakers will have homemade cookies available at the Carnegie, on North Main Street in downtown Somerset. About 40 members of the community have been brought in for the cause, and Dianna Mitchell said that there may be some familiar names among that number.
"If you don't have time this year to bake cookies, it's a good time to come and get them," said Mitchell of Clay Hill Art, one of the various studios located in the Carnegie Center. "There will be a huge variety of homemade cookies."
Come in, get a container (which is provided), then select all the cookies you wish, and have them weighed. Cost is $5 per pound. The event last until all the cookies are gone.
Mitchell got the idea from her church back in Ft. Wayne, Ind., where she lived before coming to Somerset about two years ago with husband Ronnie.
"My church up north has done it about 20 years and has been very successful with it," she said.
Although the proceeds up there went to benefit Habitat for Humanity, here in Somerset, the non-profit Carnegie Center stays in need of repairs. The stately structure which the arts center -- which plays host to musical events, writing workshops, art classes, a lunch eatery, and a paranormal museum -- has been around for generations, formerly the town's post office and public library.
But being around so long, the building has lots of maintenance needs, which aren't always easy to fix on a thin budget. In recent years, the Carnegie Center enlisted the help of the City of Somerset in addressing some of its fixes, but the center was in a more precarious place at that time. It's found revived purpose since director Diane Giddens returned, but upkeep is a constant need, and any funds raised through the Cookie Walk would go toward making sure the Carnegie is in ideal condition.
The event will be on the same day at the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade and Christmas on the Square event, and will help make a warm, fresh start to a day full of holiday festivities.
"There will be a lot going on that day," said Mitchell, "so come downtown for all your needs."
