While his workload seems to be increasing, Pulaski County Coroner Clyde Strunk said that suicides and fatal overdoses are on the decline locally.
Coroner Strunk delivered his 2019 report earlier this month to Pulaski County Fiscal Court. Over the course of the year, there were three fewer death investigations than in 2018 -- 459 compared to 462. Still the number of autopsies -- 65 -- was above the state average.
"The state average is about 10 percent," Strunk noted, with the local percentage being 14 last year.
Of the total number of deaths, Strunk attributed 38 to vehicular accidents, 17 drug overdoses, four in house fires, three drownings, two homicides and one logging accident.
"We've had three deaths that are still undetermined," Strunk said, "…and we've had two cases of unidentified human remains."
Those remains have been sent to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's training and research center at Quantico, Virginia.
The number of overdoses is up somewhat from 13 in 2018 but still under the 27 reported in 2017. Strunk noted how helpful EMS and fire departments being able to use Narcan has been in keeping the number of overdoses low.
Manufactured under the name Naloxone, Narcan is used to treat overdoses from narcotics such as heroin, morphine, Fentanyl and oxycodone. It works by blocking the opioid's effect on the brain. It can be administered non-invasively through nasal passages and requires minimal training.
The local suicide rate remained steady at 11 last year, up from 10 in 2018. Strunk noted that billboards with the suicide prevention hotline -- 1-800-273-TALK (8255) -- have helped.
Coroner Strunk also noted that the number of indigent burials continue to rise, from seven in 2018 to eight last year. He thanked the Science Hill Cemetery for offering plots for county use.
