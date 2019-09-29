At the September Somernites Cruise, there was a little something to see for everybody.
Corvettes. Campers. Brightly-colored VW vehicles. And two photogenic TV stars.
September marked the annual "Power Cruise," which brings in caravans of classic and custom cars from six different major locations: Louisville and Cincinnati to the north, Bowling Green to the west, Pikeville to the east, and Cookeville and Chattanooga to the south.
And while the number tallies didn't quite reach last month's Cruise record of 2,022 cars, it was still a nice day out with warm, clear weather and a turnout comparable to Power Cruises past. Mark Hansford, Somernites Team Member, said there 1,240 cars to roll through the gates and 237 Chevrolet Corvettes, the featured car of the month. Of those cars, 217 came in via the Power Cruise routes.
"It's about the same as we've seen the last few years, as long as it's sunny," said Hansford of the Power cruise numbers. "Last year, it rained and we got a lot less. As long as the weather's good, they'll get their cars out."
It wasn't just Corvettes that were a highlight of the Cruise, however. People downtown may have noticed the retro appeal of the vintage campers parked around the courthouse, in town for the third-annual Campin' the Cumberland event at Pulaski County Park. Some were original, some designed to look the way they did when the came out in the 1950s and '60s.
Also, more than 50 Volkswagen cars and buses showed up for the Central Kentucky Volkswagen Club's annual Jamboree, parked in the Somerset Undertaking Co. lot on North Main Street. The German brand, made popular in the United States in the '50s and '60s with the advent of the Beetle, is known for a compact, often cute design, and bright paint jobs -- less flashy, more fun.
"We love it. This is our 11th show, third year here with Somernites Cruise, and it's made a big difference for us," said Central Kentucky Volkswagen Club president Randy Edwards. "It helps us because it's like two shows in one: You can come to our VW show, and then participate in the all-car show. So it's just been awesome. ... The show here is our biggest event every year."
The club is based in Somerset, but Edwards said its members come from all over -- places like Corbin, Bowling Green, and Campbellsville.
"I got my first (VW) when I was in high school, and I've had 47 of them," said Edwards. "You just kind of get bit with the bug, and then you just kind of can't get away from it. It's hard to explain."
Also, the Cruise got a visit from car TV royalty. Joe and Mandi Martin from the Motor Trend TV channel program "Iron Resurrection" visited, meeting fans, taking pictures, and signing autographs in front of the courthouse. The two are involved in building custom hot rods out of old scrap vehicles on the program.
"It's been fantastic," said Joe Martin. "The scenery around here and ... this many cars packed into this little area, it's really cool. ... We didn't really expect this concentration of cars and people in this one area."
"It's one of the best shows we've ever been to," added Mandi. "These guys in Somerset, Ky. do it right."
