Council discusses Ky. 461 project

Somerset Mayor Alan Keck took time in Monday's City Council meeting to explain how the $5 million in community matching funds - a condition of being awarded a $25 million federal grant for improvements to the Ky. 461 corridor - would be divided out.
It was announced last April that the area had been awarded a $25 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant.
In return, local matching funds of $5 million need to be raised by the community. During the April announcement, it was stated that the Somerset-Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA) would lead the way in securing those funds.
However, Mayor Keck said that SPEDA would be responsible for 25 percent of that, with Pulaski County government taking 25 percent of the responsibility and the City of Somerset - as a "facilitator to local industry" - taking 50 percent of the share.
The reason, Keck said, was that while the companies who make up a part of the Industrial Park that lines both sides of Ky. 461 are important to the area, they should not be asked to raise the entirety of the $5 million.
"I'm going to be as diplomatic as I can," Keck began. "At the time, it was articulated that city would pass on that $5 million to local industry in the form of some [thing], either utility rate increase or surcharge. Now, as a proponent of job creation and economic development, I didn't feel like that was fair, either. Why should industry pay for all $5 million when they didn't sign up for it?"
Keck said that discussions would begin soon on how best to come up with the money, while assuring the "city taxpayer" that they would not be burdened with the cost.
The businesses in the improvement area, Keck said, "are utility customers. We could probably do it in the form of utility surcharge, and we're going to be beginning those negotiations and discussions with them."
Another topic for discussion in the meeting arose from the first reading of an ordinance that would accept three streets into the Somerset City Street roadway system - Union Street, Third Street and Centre Street.
The three streets are part of an area being developed by Dean Stewart. They are located in the triangle of Monticello Street, Oak Hill Road and U.S. 27.
Several councilors raised concerns about the development, as the streets were not built to the city's current standards, and therefore may not be eligible for being brought into the system.
Aaron Dockery, an engineer with the city of Somerset, explained the apparent discrepancy.
"Our actual specifications say that a roadway needs two inches of asphalt base to an inch and a half of surface to be accepted. Originally when Dean came to us and said that he wanted us to accept the roads, we said 'No, you don't have them surfaced.' So Dean came back and said, 'I don't have them surfaced, but when I built the roads that wasn't the specification, and I have a whole lot more asphalt than the three and a half inches total.'"
In fact, Dockery said that drilling samples showed that overall there is at least four inches of asphalt in all locations.
That still didn't sit well with Councilors Jerry Girdler and John Ricky Minton, who both pointed out that "four inches of asphalt" was still not what the city required.
Girdler worried that it would mean having to seal the roadways at the expense of pushing back other road projects that are already in line to be done.
Dockery responded by saying the roads would not jump the queue in front of other projects, only that they would be surfaced as needed in the future.
Minton then pointed out that the current surface of the roads were in bad shape in places, even saying that there were several pot holes that could "stop a car."
"I don't have a thing against the development, but if we take it in today, we'll be up there tomorrow repairing some holes," Minton said.
Mayor Keck assured the council that before a second reading was conducted the city would ensure that the problems were fixed.
Also at the meeting, the council approved a resolution to authorize Mayor Keck to sign documents connected to the Connect Somerset project.
The project is intended to connect downtown with the Somerset Community college via sidewalks, with a second phase looking to connect the MedPark area to Hail Knob Road. The city received a $2 million Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant to fund the project.
The Council also took time to honor the Meece Middle School Girls Basketball team for winning the State Championship last fall.
