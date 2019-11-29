Council hears from Fire Chief, passes State of Emergency ordinance

Somerset City Council passed a State of Emergency ordinance, dealt with voluntary annexation requests and received an update on the state of the Somerset Fire Department, all during Monday's council meeting.
And while Fire Chief Tyler Jasper discussed the hiring of four new full-time employees, it was an announcement about a potential part-time hire that stole the spotlight.
Jasper said the department intended to hire the first paid female firefighter in the city's history as one of four part-time positions to be filled by the end of the year.
"She is as qualified or more qualified that the males that we interviewed, so it's not based on anything but who can do the job," Jasper said.
Mayor Alan Keck said he hoped that the part-time position would turn into a full-time position for her.
"It's an important moment for Somerset and for Somerset Fire," Keck said.
He added, "As a father with three daughters, I tell them they can accomplish anything in the world. If their passion is fighting fires, they should have that opportunity if they can do the job."
The new hire was not named during the meeting.
Jasper also updated the council on the hiring of four new full-time firefighters as part of a $430,000 FEMA grant for fire safety.
"We've completed that process, and the four that we hired completely met all the requirements that I put forward," Jasper said.
The new personnel means that the department can have enough people on hand to fully man three trucks each day.
Jasper said that manpower is needed due to the number of runs the department sees. So far this year - through October - the department has made 1,100 runs, with 300 of those being runs outside the city limits into county districts.
"We've responded to about 37 structure fires, about 180 wrecks, about 220 EMS assists, and about 200 fire alarms. So, we stay busy most of the time," Jasper said.
In the business part of the meeting, Council approve the adoption of a State of Emergency ordinance that would give the mayor or his designee the right to declare emergencies, request federal and state funding, and enforce laws pertaining to disaster emergency response.
The aim is to consolidate authority during a disaster, mainly in response to weather-related events such as tornadoes or snowstorms, or from a major fire.
One councilor, Jim Mitchell, was the lone vote against the ordinance's adoption. His objections had to do with the wording that allowed the mayor to declare a mandatory evacuation.
"A person who refuses to leave an area in which a written order of evacuation has been issued… may be forcefully removed to a place of safety or shelter, or if this is resisted, be arrested by a peace officer," the ordinance reads.
Mitchell responded, "I don't think its right to shove people out of their house if they don't want to leave. I see it all the time where these disasters come. These old people, they don't want to leave."
Keck said he respected that position. "The odds are, with us being in an area that's not likely to be affected by a hurricane, we'll probably be asking people to stay in, not leave. But I still respect your opinion."
Mitchell, likewise, was the only council member to vote against the annexation - by the owners request - of a piece of property on Ky. 39 known as the Barn at Redgate.
Before the vote, Mitchell asked for clarification on how far out Ky. 39 the property is - being 0.7 of a mile past Eagle's Nest according to Google Maps - and whether the city would be required to run police and garbage service out to that area.
"I just think its more expense than what its going to be worth," Mitchell said.
Another set of annexations passed unanimously, that of a corridor of utility right-of-way on Barnsburg Road that ultimately allowed for the annexation of the Veterans of Foreign Wars building in Shopville. That annexation was, again, initiated by the owners of the property.
The council also heard first readings on two further voluntary annexations, one for Taco John's on U.S. 27, and one for AmVets Post 125 on Enterprise Drive.
Those two annexations will have second readings at a later meeting.
