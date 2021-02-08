Councilor recounts carbon monoxide predicament

A Somerset councilor told a harrowing story at Monday’s city council meeting about his recent run-in with carbon monoxide, and he cautioned members of the public to do what is needed to protect their own families from this potentially deadly gas.
Councilor Jimmy Eastham told the council and those watching the meeting via Facebook Live of the situation he experienced within his own home due to a higher than normal level of carbon monoxide.
He described how he and his wife had not been feeling well over the last few weeks. One day last week, both woke up in the morning feeling bad, and due to a previous conversation with a gas department employee, Eastham decided to ask someone to come out and check the home.
Those employees used equipment to show that the home had levels hovering around 20 parts per million (ppm).
“I have carbon monoxide detectors, but they didn’t go off, and that kind of puzzled me,” Eastham said.
Through research he found that most store-bought detectors are set to alert the homeowners at around 30 ppm, but during long-term exposure 20 ppm is still high enough to cause health issues.
The typical level within a home is 0.5 to 5 ppm.
Eastham thanked the gas department employees who responded.
“They’re glad I didn’t put it off any longer, because they have a few horror stories within their own department,” Eastham said, meaning both gas company employees and first responders have talked about responding to calls where people have had to leave their houses in the middle of the night or seek medical attention for a major health problem.
He said the problem was traced to a bad part in his furnace.
He brought up the incident to try to bring awareness to the public.
“We have a lot of natural gas customers in our town, of course,” Eastham said. “I hope we’re all aware of carbon monoxide, affectionately called CO by our gas company employees. I hope we’re all aware of what carbon monoxide can do, which is put you to sleep where you won’t wake back up.”
Carbon monoxide is a silent, odorless gas. While high amounts can can be lethal quickly, long-term exposure can cause chronic problems or neurological damage.
It is caused by the burning of fossil fuels like natural gas, fuel oil or wood stoves. A build-up happens when there is poor ventilation or when the fuel-using equipment malfunctions, such as when a fireplace flue is blocked.
“With a little bit more prep, you can prevent [emergencies] and maybe save your own life and the life of your family and loved ones,” Eastham said.
He discussed researching more about the proper placement of CO detectors, saying that while some say they should be placed near the floor, most say they should be placed at around 5 feet above the floor.
That can be a problem for some “combination detectors,” he said – the ones that are smoke detectors, too.
Most smoke detectors work best when they are higher up, such as when they are placed on the ceiling.
Therefore, Eastham seemed to warn against buying one detector that is supposed to do both jobs.
“My message is, don’t neglect to get whatever you can along the lines of the recommendations in both of these protectors and in your home.”
He recommended placing detectors in all rooms where people are likely to fall asleep – including rooms where people may sleep while watching television, such as a den.
Carbon monoxide detectors can cost between $20 and $80, which Eastham acknowledged could be expensive.
But, he said, the alternative of not having them could cost someone their life.
After hearing Eastham’s story, Somerset Mayor Alan Keck said the city would look into doing some public service announcements to get the word out about the dangers of carbon monoxide.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.