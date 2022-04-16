Pulaski County Fiscal Court approved Tuesday a bid to purchase up to five new ambulances for Somerset-Pulaski EMS.
The county had received two bids with EMS Chief Steve Eubank noting Tuesday that the higher bid at $200,000 per vehicle didn't include everything the agency was requesting. The lower bid, from South Carolina-based Emergency Transportation Associates, came in at $159,693.52 per unit.
EMS is a joint venture between the City of Somerset and Pulaski County, though it is primarily run through the city. According to Deputy Judge Dan Price, the county last purchased equipment for EMS in 2017 and will buy these ambulances with ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds as the agency seeks to implement a fleet rotation system.
"We had a resolution to help the city with up to $700,000 a year if they had qualified expenses," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley explained.
Chief Eubank went on to say that the department would need to replace around two vehicles each year through rotation. He currently has one ambulance in the draft budget he plans to present to city officials.
At Deputy Judge Price's prompting, the EMS chief also discussed the department's payroll. Eubank noted that Somerset had fallen behind during COVID when comparing what other communities in the region pay their EMS personnel.
"We are currently close in pay," Eubank said, "but our run volume -- our work per person per hour that they're there -- is a lot higher."
"I'd like to see in your all's Advisory Board to bring our wages up to where we're not losing people to our surrounding counties," Price said.
However, it isn't within that board's power to make that change. It would actually fall to the city or county to fund it. Rather than payroll, the issue before Fiscal Court on Tuesday was purchasing ambulances. District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw made the motion to negotiate for a contract of up to five units with a second from District 1's Jason Turpen.
Chief Eubank thanked the court for the vote. "I appreciate it," he said, "and I know my employees appreciate having good equipment to work out of. As Dan said, the equipment that was purchased a few years ago, it was a life-saver at the time. We're not in as bad of shape this time, but we are getting there so it is something that's very needed."
As it so happened, the Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Advisory Board met later Tuesday afternoon -- discussing many of the same issues brought up at Fiscal Court.
"I don't have what the salaries are going to be for the year," Chief Eubank advised board members when asked about the possibility for raises in city government, although he'd heard rumors ranging from five to 10 percent.
"I haven't heard a thing yet," Amanda "Bean" Bullock, a Somerset City Council member newly appointed to the board to represent the city, offered. "I know that absolutely nobody on that council will vote down a raise."
In most direct correlation to the earlier Fiscal Court meeting was the possibility of EMS asking the county to buy fewer trucks in lieu of purchasing portable LUCAS devices for the ambulances that can maintain CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation) on patients at a consistent rate of more than 100 compressions per minute.
The county had already purchased one for the agency, and board members Dr. Melanio Medroso and Rudy Garrett spoke of an auto-resuscitator's reliability in an emergency. Garrett also noted another brand is available known as AutoPulse.
County Treasurer Joan Isaacs, who attended with District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon representing county government, brought up the idea of foregoing one ambulance to purchase more auto-resuscitators.
"Which is more important?" Isaacs asked. "Which do you need more, that 5th ambulance or one of those?"
Chief Eubank, who demonstrated the LUCAS device that was in the bay, noted that the device costs around $16,000. With the county's ambulance bid coming it at more than $159,000 per unit, foregoing one truck could theoretically pay for up to nine resuscitators. The board even briefly discussed whether corporate donations could be offered to purchase more devices.
"Increasing the number of LUCAS devices and replacing stretchers are on my future wish list," the chief said, "but we've got to get some ambulances in."
