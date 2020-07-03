Pulaski County has been allocated $2.2 million from the federal government under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to cover costs related to the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency.
While federal guidance on the use of these funds is limited, according to Pulaski County Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price, eligible costs include actual expenses from March 1 through June 15 as well as projections through December 30 involving COVID-19 public health emergency expenses related to medical needs, public health, public safety, and compliance with public health measures.
The funding, also based in part on population, cannot be used to cover projected revenue losses, such as loss of property tax revenue or sales tax revenue.
Price noted that the county is to receive the money through reimbursements. The first submission for $350,000 will help offset expenses not only for the county and its emergency operations center (EOC) but also other agencies like Somerset-Pulaski EMS, Pulaski County Sheriff's Office, Over My Head, God's Food Pantry, Pulaski County Detention Center and Pulaski County Clerk's Office as well as the county's city governments.
"This first reimbursement is mainly for EOC expenses for PPE (personal protective equipment), which helped different entities throughout the county," the deputy judge explained.
Price said the county also hopes to get funding so that small businesses can apply for grants between $250 and $1,000.
