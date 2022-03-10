County approves jail phone service contract

The Pulaski County Detention Center has a new contract for phone service through Kinetic by Windstream.
That was one of several items Jailer Anthony McCollum presented for magistrates' approval at Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting.
"We had some phone issues at the jail," McCollum told the court, "and when we contacted Windstream, the phone system we have now is obsolete and they no longer service it."
Windstream proposed a 60-month contract for the Kinetic system at $625 per month (plus taxes and fees). That's good news for the county, as McCollum stated the jail had been paying $1,106.67 -- a savings of $28,900.20 over the next five years.
The jailer also got approval to advertise for bids on a pre-owned crew cab pickup that can be used for the work program, which will be restarting as the weather gets warmer. Jailer McCollum said that the purchase could be made either through PCDC's commissary or grant fund without burdening the overall budget.
One of the most widely seen projects for work-release inmates is picking up litter along the county's roadways. Lastly, the jailer reported that he and Solid Waste/Recycling Coordinator Danny Masten had seen a demonstration for a litter vacuum that can placed in a truck bed or on a trailer. Magistrates authorized him to advertise bids for that piece of equipment as well.
In somewhat related news, Masten updated the court on next month's cleanup activities -- starting with the Waste Tire Collection scheduled for April 7-9.
"We had a little over 58,000 tires dropped off three years ago, so we're one of the largest counties in getting waste tires removed," Masten said. "It's a great opportunity to get those tires off any properties.…You can bring in as many tires as you can, on or off the rims."
Other events include the Somerset-Pulaski County Clean Sweep (April 14), Operation Beautification, 3-bag Challenge for students, and Household Hazardous Waste Day (April 30) at the recycling center.
"April's a big month coming up for us," Masten said.
Magistrates also authorized no less than four environmental grant applications that the department will be submitting to the state for the coming year.
Masten reported on Tuesday that his department planned to apply for grants geared toward recycling, composting, rubber-modified asphalt, and from the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
