A year after the project was announced, putting a canopy over the stage at the Pulaski County Judicial Center Plaza is moving forward in earnest.
Chris Girdler, SPEDA (Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority) president and CEO, presented the latest concept art from local DECO Architects during Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
The agency, along with county government and the City of Somerset, is partnering with Leadership Lake Cumberland's Class of 2017 -- which launched the project last fall but apparently ran into fundraising struggles.
"This was really their brainchild," Girdler said of the the civic development program operated by the Somerset-Pulaski County Chamber of Commerce. "They had an amazing idea that many of us loved at the onset.…We're simply stepping up to try to help them run this project through the tape, so to speak."
Girdler said the project will not only improve the experience of performers and spectators but will also enhance the look of the plaza.
"It will assist in the overall downtown revitalization efforts," Girdler continued. "I think we can all agree that a thriving downtown can be the heartbeat of the county, and it will reverberate throughout the county with that positive energy."
The SPEDA president also noted that the arts can be an important part of economic development for communities. "At the end of the day, SPEDA's main mission is to increasing the overall quality of life," he said.
Girdler reported that SPEDA is in talks with a business for naming rights to the stage, adding that sponsorship would basically fund the project. Because the county owns the Judicial Center property (which is rented by the state Administrative Office of the Courts), he asked the Fiscal Court to include future maintenance for the canopy be included in the judicial center budget.
District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw asked about estimated maintenance costs, to which Girdler responded it should be minimal such as light bulbs, periodic pressure washing and related maintenance.
"It's so difficult to put a price tag on it," Girdler said, before estimating under $1,000 annually.
Fiscal Court approved the project moving forward. Revised bids, according to Girdler, are due October 18.
In other business, fiscal court:
• authorized Pulaski County Jailer Anthony McCollum to switch companies for commissary operations. McCollum said the transition should take 30-60 days and result in savings for the county.
• approved advertising for bids for a grapple truck to assist the county's tree crew.
• approved closing out the Industrial Development account which had funded the former Somerset-Pulaski County Development Foundation (which has now been supplanted by SPEDA.
• approved a contract with Dr. Chad Henderson to perform drug screens for county employees.
• approved the inclusion of four vehicles to be auctioned off as surplus.
• approved e-poll book training for 112 election workers.
• entered into a 20-minute executive session to discuss proposed/pending litigation. No action was taken in the closed session.
• recognized Jewel Richardson as a Pulaski County Colonel. Richardson's 100th birthday is this Friday (October 11).
