County approves measures to assist SRT

It's been about six weeks since the April 26 fire that destroyed the Somerset-Pulaski County Special Response Team's headquarters but the agency is working to replace some of its equipment.
During Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court, magistrates accepted bids for a communications/command truck as well as a dually truck pending the release of insurance monies. Only one bid had been submitted for each type of vehicle -- $69,000 for the comms truck from Key Motors of Albany, New York, while the other was submitted by Don Franklin Chrysler Dodge.
"These trucks that were totaled in this fire were totally bought with funds from SRT," Chief Doug Baker told the court, adding that two county-purchased trucks had not been damaged. "This is just supposed to be a pass-through, according to [Deputy Judge] Dan [Price], to where once we get the insurance money in, we can pay for it."
The court also approved advertising for bids on a satellite system for the comms truck, also pending insurance money.
County Treasurer Joan Isaacs asked whether SRT would be able to make up the difference between insurance and actual cost of the equipment.
"We have replaced with our own money almost our whole fleet over the last 20 years," Chief Baker responded. "I think we have shown to the county and this court that we are responsible enough to be able to do it. I'm not going to buy anything that I can't afford."
SRT -- comprised completely of volunteers -- currently has 39 active members and has been able to continue operations since the fire, which was attributed to the former communications truck.
The court also approved the County Fire Commission's recommendation to approve a bid for radios from Mobile Communications of America at $138,547.85.
Magistrates accepted for review the annual bids for services and materials, which were opened on May 27. Judge-Executive Steve Kelley noted the county would establish a committee to review the bids next week prior to the June 22 meeting.
That meeting should also include the second reading of the FY 2021-22 county budget. County coffers have been buoyed by federal stimulus monies allocated in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with Isaacs asking magistrates on Tuesday to transfer $6,310,704.50 from the General Fund into the newly-created ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Fund.
In other business, magistrates:
• Approved an interlocal agreement with the Lake Cumberland Area Development District to continue participation on the 10-county board overseeing programs funded by the federal Workforce Investment and Opportunity Act (WIOA). There is no cost to the county, with the board meeting twice per year.
• Approved the second reading of the County Administrative Code, which is updated annually.
• Approved advertising a public hearing for the county ordinance regarding the Horse Soldier Farms TIF District. The meeting has yet to be set.
• Approved several budget transfers aimed at balancing the county budget for this fiscal year. However, District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw questioned several line items -- including one for Vehicle Leases in the amount of $226,000 with Enterprise and Don Franklin. Isaacs noted that she had budgeted "very low" for it, given the pandemic, but the county could cover the cost. Magistrate Ranshaw asked for a presentation regarding how many vehicles are involved and who's driving them, and was advised to instead to speak with Deputy Judge Price about the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.