County Attorney encourages bus drivers to report 'stop arm' violations

This week more than 10,000 local students will be returning to school for a new year, and Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield is cautioning the public to think of their safety.
Hatfield has announced that with August's arrival, his office will "aggressively prosecute" citations involving school bus stop arm violations. He is encouraging school bus drivers to seek criminal complaints through the County Attorney's Office against motorists whom they witness commit such violations.
Kentucky law states all motorists must stop any time a school bus is loading or unloading children and its stop sign arm is extended from the side of the bus. Motorists are to remain stopped until that arm is retracted. While many motorists may want to proceed as soon as the students have stepped on the bus, bus drivers must wait for the students to be seated before retracting the stop sign and putting the bus back into motion.
Minimum penalties for the first offense include a fine of $100-200, 30-60 days in jail, or both; and six points assessed against the violator's driving record. For subsequent violations within a three-year period, the penalties substantially increase.
"Every motorist in the county must be very vigilant each morning and afternoon as our students are being transported to and from school," Hatfield stated. "Do not just be watching the big yellow bus with the flashing red lights, but be aware of the little children that may rush and dart into the roadway from around the bus."
For Hatfield, it's about more than school bus safety; it's the safety of the community's most precious resource, our children.
