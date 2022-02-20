County Attorney honored at state conference

Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield was honored last weekend at the 2022 Kentucky County Attorney’s Association (KCAA) Winter Conference.
Hatfield was given the Service Recognition Award in part for his tenure as president of the KCAA from 2019 to 2021.
"Martin worked incredibly hard on legislation impacting county attorneys during the 2019 and 2020 sessions and helped usher us through the beginning stages of the Covid-19 crisis in early 2020," current KCAA president Stacy Tapke of Kenton County said in presenting the award. "Not only is he a great County Attorney, but I’m also proud to call him a great friend."
Hatfield told the Commonwealth Journal he was proud to have been elected for the two-year term by his fellow county attorneys without any nay votes.
"I think anytime your peers select you to lead them, it's a great honor," he said. "It was a wonderful experience and a lot of hard work, but we accomplished a lot of good things too."
Leadership within the KCAA often work alongside members of the state legislature to advocate for legislation relevant to the communities they serve, as well as the justice system. During his term, Hatfield was able to serve the Association and represent the interests of Pulaski County in the following activities:
• Was among three Kentucky county attorneys working with the Attorney General and plaintiff’s counsel on the National Opioid Settlement which will bring monetary compensation to the Commonwealth that can be used for abatement and mitigation efforts to assist those suffering from addiction and programs to address the opioid and addiction overdose crisis.
• Worked with Senator Rick Girdler in 2019 to pass SB 69 to ensure that a County or Commonwealth’s Attorney who is sued civilly is indemnified by the Finance Cabinet for any judgment and costs assessed against him/her.
• Worked in 2019 and 2020 on a bill which would allow law enforcement to obtain a search warrant in DUI cases where a defendant refuses a blood or breath test. Unfortunately, the bill stalled in the House of Representatives due to Covid. However, a similar bill has passed the House in 2022 and is on its way to the Senate.
• Worked with House Speaker Pro Tem David Meade in 2019 to pass HB 368 giving County Attorney Detectives the same authority as Commonwealth’s Detectives and Detectives in counties with consolidated local governments.
• Worked with legislative leaders and numerous other state and local partners in 2019 to secure passage of SB 85, the Ignition Interlock Bill, which provides, among other things, that those charged/convicted of DUI can safely continue to drive their automobile to commute to work, transport loved ones to medical appointments, etc. and perform other necessary duties of everyday life that would require driving an automobile.
• Worked with the legislative leaders in 2020 on Marsy’s Law legislation, which gives certain rights to crime victims such as notification of court dates, input into release of a defendant pretrial and a voice in how the criminal case in which they are a victim is resolved.
• Testified in 2019 and 2020 on numerous occasions before the Kentucky House and Senate on various issues of interest to County Attorneys.
• Worked with Senate leadership from 2019 to present on solutions to address mental health and substance abuse/addiction issues through the criminal justice system.
"It's been my privilege to represent and lead my fellow county attorneys on issues that were and are important to not only them but our communities and our commonwealth," Hatfield said.
