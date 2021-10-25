County Attorney's Office hosting free meal for first responders

In honor of National First Responders Day, Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield is teaming with Performance Foodservice-Somerset to offer local first responders a free meal this Thursday, October 28.
All first responders serving in Pulaski County are welcome to get their meal between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center.
"We want to feed all the first responders here," Hatfield said. "There are almost 700 first responders in Pulaski County with the volunteer fire departments, EMS, police, rescue squad, SRT and more."
The county attorney continued that his staff as well as Performance wanted to show their appreciation for all those agencies do "day in and day out" in the community.
"Hopefully we'll have a big turnout," Hatfield added.
