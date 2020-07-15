County awarded $1 million for senior housing project

The 2020-21 Fiscal Year just got underway but magistrates have already had to vote on a budget amendment. The news, however, was good rather than bad.
During Tuesday's meeting, the first of the fiscal year, Pulaski County Fiscal Court was presented with a budget amendment allowing for the inclusion of a $1 million grant aimed at improving senior housing.
Last September, magistrates approved a resolution to submit an application for a $1 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) toward the renovations of two apartment complexes on behalf of Lake Cumberland Housing Agency, which secured its own funding to actually purchase two properties on Hail Knob Road and Lookout Street. The facilities were built in 1995 and 1998 respectively.
Chari Bennett, Community Development Specialist with the Lake Cumberland Area Development District (LCADD), told the court at the time that if approved by the state, this $1 million grant would be used for updating the facilities -- built in 1995 and 1998 -- without having to raise the rent for tenants.
On Tuesday, County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley explained that the grant came through around the same time that the county was passing the budget for the new year.
The court unanimously approved a motion made by District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon and seconded by District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk.
