Pulaski County was recently awarded $425,000 on behalf of the KyFromAbove initiative.
The grant was made as part of a larger $5 million announcement made August 30 at the annual Governor's Local Issues Conference. The grants will fund community projects across the state -- ranging from infrastructure improvements to flood control projects and energy conservation initiatives.
"These grants fund critical projects in Kentucky communities and provide essential resources for cities and counties as they continue to grow and thrive," Governor Matt Bevin stated. "Every year, the Local Issues Conference focuses on empowering local communities and elected officials to transform the lives of those they serve. I am proud of DLG's commitment to fund projects that accelerate Kentucky's incredible transformation and continue building on our historic momentum across the state."
Pulaski County's grant was awarded through the Flood Control Matching Grant Program. The county is acting as the pass-through agent for KyFromAbove's 2019 Aerial Photography Acquisition. The project will secure current and accurate elevation data for 63 counties across central and eastern Kentucky. The Flood Control Program uses state bond funds as grants to help meet cost-share match requirements associated with flood mitigation projects funded by the U.S. Corps of Engineers, Federal Emergency Agency (FEMA), Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) and USDA Rural Development.
"DLG is proud to award these grants and provide critical resources for communities to continue moving Kentucky forward," Department of Local Government (DLG) Commissioner Sandra Dunahoo stated. "We are grateful for all who made these announcements possible, and we look forward to seeing the transformations that will come as a result of these projects."
