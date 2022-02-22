While it's good news for Kentucky's auto owners, the state's efforts to help taxpayers suffering sticker shock from this year's near 40% increase in vehicle assessments — and subsequent tax bills — initially caused some concern for local county clerks.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett explained that it was initially believed that local-level officials would be handling refunds for those who'd already paid for the tags since January. Last week, Governor Andy Beshear issued an executive order keeping tax assessments on motor vehicles at 2021 levels for the next two years, which stated taxpayers would receive refunds from their local county clerks.
It has since been clarified that the refunds will be handled at the state level, but the adjusted rates won't be available in clerks' offices before February 28 and the refunds could take up to six months.
The change comes at a particularly busy time for Burnett's office, as she remains on leave recuperating from a January 25 hip replacement while her senior staff work toward the relocation of the south MVL (motor vehicle licensing) branch from Somerset Mall to the former First & Farmers at Grand Central Place.
Burnett estimates that the Grand Central branch will open in mid-April.
"Since March is a busy month for us, we don't want to do it in March," Burnett said, explaining that farm tags come due next month. "We would have loved to have had it already done so we'd have been here in March, but it's just not going to work out."
Much of the delay can be attributed to the supply chain issues impacting the remodeling schedule.
Once ready, the new branch will offer a public service area for general questions as well as a dealers' area, four tellers stations for general motor vehicle licensing, a station accessible for those with disabilities as well as the much-publicized three drive-thru lanes.
"It's so important for the public to have better access to our offices when they need vehicle tags and transfers," Burnett said, recalling how much the mall branch helped courthouse wait times and parking issues when it first opened in 2007.
The larger space will allow for more personnel to be added to the six currently stationed at the mall branch.
Burnett expressed her appreciation to the Pulaski County Fiscal Court for their approval and facilitation of the bank purchase and the subsequent renovation. The clerk also credited mall (soon-to-be Grand Central) branch manager Ashley Hawk for her supervision of the project's various contractors.
"She's put in a lot of work and time in trying to get this set up," Burnett said. "I think it's really looking good."
"I'm just excited to get in," Hawk said of the impending move, noting the added workspace.
Also helping oversee the project is Burnett's Chief Deputy Clerk Samantha Owens, who manages the MVL branch (formerly BB&T) just down the street from the Courthouse. She joined Burnett and Hawk in designing the office and has spearheaded the equipment work with COT (Commonwealth Office of Technology) and Windstream.
"The Grand Central office will be a huge asset to Pulaski County," Owens, added. "Having three drive-thru [lanes] for registration renewals will be very convenient for the people needing to renew their tags. The location is great, being right off of [Highway] 27. Our office is based on customer service and one thing we always have in mind is how we can better serve you.
"There is no room to grow at the mall branch so with this office, we will be able to handle both the public and car dealers at this location and the MVL branch located downtown."
Burnett noted that office hours will remain the same, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekdays. All three branches can be reached through the county clerk's main telephone line at 606-679-2042.
