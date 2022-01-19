County clerk's office closes due to COVID exposure 

The Pulaski County Clerk's Office hopes to reopen Thursday after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.
County Clerk Linda Burnett told the Commonwealth Journal all three locations — the main office at the Pulaski Courthouse, the Motor Vehicle Licensing (former BB&T) branch on North Main and the Mall branch — were closed Tuesday for deep cleaning following an initial exposure last Friday. The offices had already been closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
As of Tuesday afternoon, four employees had tested positive with one more still waiting to be tested. Thursday was selected for reopening of all locations to allow the staff a full five-day window to quarantine and hopefully ensure that no one else is affected.
"As long as everybody's good, I certainly hope [to reopen Thursday]," Burnett said, adding she's heard from several county clerks across the state faced with the same issue. "If not, I may still have to go in with what staff I have and hopefully be able to wait on the public.…We just have to make sure that everybody is safe and we don't expose anyone knowingly."
