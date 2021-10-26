With several candidates having already announced their intent to run for local offices next year, the Pulaski County Clerk's Office is looking ahead to a busy 2022 election cycle.
The first day to file under a party affiliation or for nonpartisan elections on the 2022 Primary ballot is Wednesday, November 3. The filing window will remain open through 4 p.m. local time on January 7.
January 7 also marks the last day for a independent and "third-party" candidates to file statement-of candidacy forms. Since they won't appear on the ballot until the General Election, those potential candidates will have until June 7 to file their formal paperwork. Write-in candidates -- whose names don't appear on the ballot at all -- have until Oct. 28, 2022, to file for the November 2022 General Election.
Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett wanted to remind the candidates that before they file with her office, they will need to have an approved KREF (Kentucky Registry of Election Finance) 001 form in order to complete their paperwork.
The change was implemented by the 2019 General Assembly, with all candidates now required to electronically submit all required campaign finance reports to KREF. Once their account is approved, candidates must print a Form 001 hard copy to present to the County Clerk or Secretary of State (depending on the office they're running for). To start that process by creating an account, candidates should got to https://kref.ky.gov and click the EFILE button.
"If they don't do that until November 3," Burnett explained, "more than likely it's going to be the next day before they get their approval letter.…Then they have to show that to us that they've filed it before they can even do their filing for office. That's what's going to be different…We can't help them with the paperwork; they have to go online."
For candidates without a computer, Burnett suggested the public terminals at the Pulaski County Public Library. The clerk's office plans to offer packets with pertinent information to prospective candidates. Filing forms have been updated, Burnett continued, with two signatures needed for the nominating petitions for most local offices.
At the local level, the mayorships for Somerset, Burnside, Ferguson, Science Hill and Eubank will all be on the ballot next year -- along with those cities' respective council or commission seats. Boards that feature staggered elections will only have certain divisions on the ballot, like soil conservation and the local boards of education for Pulaski County, Somerset Independent and Science Hill Independent. With the nonpartisan elections, no primary election will be necessary unless three or more people file to run.
"The only city that has the January filing deadline is Somerset," Becca Shepherd, the clerk's Elections Department Manager, clarified, noting that the others must file by 4 p.m. on June 7. She added that council candidates should be sure to file in the correct city ward; Somerset is comprised of 12.
In terms of county races, all offices will be on the ballot including the county judge-executive, all five magistrates, the county clerk, property valuation administrator, county attorney, sheriff, jailer, coroner, and constables.
Burnett and Shepherd are expecting a large number of local candidates for 2022.
Judicial candidates file with the state, including district and circuit judges, and the commonwealth's attorney. In addition to the local offices, Rand Paul's U.S. Senate seat will be on the ballot and as is the case every two years, both state and federal House of Representatives seats will be on the ballot.
Candidates aren't the only ones who need to keep up with election-related deadlines. Potential voters need to know some important dates as well.
Burnett reminds the public that there isn't an election in 2021. Registered voters who wish to change parties before the next Primary -- set for May 17, 2022 -- must do so by December 31. They should do so sooner really, Burnett noted, as her office will be closed that day in observance of the New Year holiday.
"If we get them in the mail," the office's Elections Department Manager Becca Shepherd added, "as long as they're postmarked by December 31, we can accept them."
The deadline to register as a voter who is eligible to cast their ballot in the May 2022 Primary -- or to report a change of address -- is April 18. Burnett said new voters must register either online at GoVoteKY.com or in her office by 4 p.m. that day.
Anyone with questions may contact the Pulaski County Clerk's Office at 606-679-2042 and ask for the Elections Department.
