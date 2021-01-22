The Pulaski County Clerk's Office like all agencies has endured its share of closings and restricted access during the COVID-19 pandemic -- creating confusion for many who may not regularly have business there.
As we near the year mark for local virus spread and the vaccination rollout continues, County Clerk Linda Burnett wanted to emphasize that all three of her office's branches are open to serve the public as well as clarify what each branch specializes in.
"We were closed [to the public] from March 18 through July 8," she explained, "but we were still in here working doing phone renewals, mail-ins, online renewals as we could."
All three branches operate Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., except for closing at 11 a.m. for the lunch hour. They reopen at 12 noon. All of them can be reached through the clerk's main telephone line at 606-679-2042.
The original Main Office is located on the second floor of the Pulaski County Courthouse on Main Street in downtown Somerset. Services provided there include land records (deed transfers, liens, etc.), marriage licenses, delinquent real estate taxes, and elections (voter registration, candidate filings, etc.).
"We won't have an election this year," Burnett noted, adding the department will pick up this fall with candidate filings for the 2022 cycle.
Employees there at the main office also handle incoming calls and mail.
While the office has been open, Burnett noted that sometimes the Main Street entrance can be locked if the county has otherwise closed the courthouse to foot traffic. Burnett said any citizen needing her office and encountering entrance issues may call the above number to have a staff member let them in.
"When that door's locked, people think we're all closed down," Burnett said, "and we're not… All branches are going full force."
The "Mall Branch" opened in 2007 within the Somerset Mall on South US 27. By 2013, it had been expanded by two more booths in order to serve more people. Now managed by Ashley Hawk, this office handles all motor vehicles, boats, trailers and disability placards.
These services are also available from the "Bank Branch", located on North Main Street just a few doors down from the courthouse in the former BB&T building. This newest office opened in July as all agencies began to loosen COVID shutdown restrictions. It now houses the motor vehicle licensing department (MVL) originally from the courthouse headquarters and offers the added bonus of a drive-thru.
Always a convenience, the drive-thru has been a godsend during the pandemic. Branch manager Samantha Owens estimated the drive-thru handles 50-70 transactions per day.
"It's non-stop," she said, with Burnett adding that many citizens coming through will have more than one vehicle to renew.
Owens and her staff of 12 also take care of dealer work, particularly for out-of-state vehicles.
Burnett noted that both satellite branches have their lobbies open and will be preparing extra traffic through March and April as farm and commercial tags become due. She encourages the public to do as much online at drive.ky.gov or through the mail as possible. Her office's mailing address is: PO Box 739, Somerset, KY 42502.
No matter what method of contact, Burnett also reminds the public to have what information they need handy; for example, MVL renewals.
"You can put your registration renewal through the mail," she said. "We just ask that you make sure you have proof of insurance enclosed and registration or the little card you get, and then put a phone number on your check or money order in case there are questions."
Burnett also noted that there can be confusion between her county clerk's office and the Office of Circuit Clerk, operated by J.S. Flynn in the Pulaski County Judicial Center. That office -- which can be reached at 606-677-4029 -- handles drivers licensing, CDLs, court dates, tickets/fines, divorces and probate court.
The county clerk's office 30 total staff members are plenty busy handling their services throughout the three branches. With the bank branch up and running, the main office has been using the extra space to streamline the office layout. Burnett asked for the public's patience as some departments implement changes.
"We keep trying new ways of making it easier for the public," she said. "I'd like to thank the great citizens of Pulaski County for their support and understanding during this difficult time in how this has affected our work environment."
