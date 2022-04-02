County closes on property to expand Pulaski Park

Pulaski County Park is now officially 70 acres larger.
On Friday, county officials met with members of the Nancy community's Simpson family -- brothers Gerald and Gene -- to close on the purchase of a 70.95-acre tract that had been part of their holdings for generations and will soon be open for the public to enjoy.
Also involved was the Simpsons' sister, Janie Taylor, who now lives in Ohio.
Gene Simpson noted his family had been in the public "land business" since 1949 when they sold one farm to the United States Army Corps of Engineers just prior to the formation of Lake Cumberland, then later selling another farm in Nancy to the Mill Springs Battlefield Association and now this sale for the expansion of PC Park.
"They've been a family that have certainly been concerned about preserving our properties for the benefit of the public," County Attorney Martin Hatfield said, thanking the family for approaching the county with the sale. "This is special to me because of being raised out in Nancy and western Pulaski County, growing up around the park and seeing it develop, and now being able to see this land continue to be used for public purpose."
"It's special to the family too," Gene Simpson said, "seeing it come to the park."
While the Simpson tract is now county-owned, the county has actually operated Pulaski Park through a long-term lease of just over 800 acres from the United States Army Corps of Engineers.
Back in January, magistrates authorized Judge-Executive Steve Kelley to execute a $2,500 option toward the Simpson property as the parties negotiated the final purchase. At the time, Judge Kelley noted that the purchase would "be used to increase and upgrade our hiking/biking trail system and to offer more opportunity for family recreation."
The judge expounded on that idea Friday, also thanking the family for approaching his office about selling the property.
"Several of us have met since the option was signed to get the property and we have a really neat plan for it," Kelley said. "We're going to be able to tie our existing trails [currently 18 miles long] over to Haney's Appledale Farm in the short term."
The judge added that the property can also potentially open the park up to a neighboring RV park as well as the Mill Springs Visitor Center & Museum and even downtown Nancy.
"Trails are a great thing," Judge Kelley said. "It's a big trend nowadays for green space and outdoor activity to go hand-in-hand with workforce development and bringing people into an area. They're looking for quality of place. When you have parks like this and trail systems, it's a big attractor for youth in deciding where they want to live and start their families.
"This is just another way that we're recruiting people in to help do our part to make our county stronger."
Over the last seven years, Kelley's administration has focused on turning the park into a destination on Lake Cumberland -- adding a beach, courtesy dock and general store as well as expanding the number of campsites to nearly 150 (130 for RVs and another 27 classified as primitive).
PC Park now hosts several special events throughout the year such as fishing tournaments, vintage camper rallies, music festivals, 5k races and more.
