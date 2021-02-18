The hits kept coming for Pulaski County as the third winter storm in a week dumped several inches of snow on top of already icy conditions.
The good news is that snow is easier to handle than ice for road crews and first responders.
"We are making progress today," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said. "It seems the snow and ice is peeling up a little easier with somewhat warmer temperatures."
Despite the improved conditions, county officials are still recommending that citizens stay home unless there is an emergency. "It is a lot more effective for us to clean roads if we aren't having to work around stranded and stuck vehicles," Kelley added.
The judge continued that the situation with downed trees is not as bad as it was Tuesday. "We should be able to catch up a little today," he said.
That said, Pulaski Emergency Management/911 Director Aaron Ross did not that power outages had gone back up slightly with the new snowfall. As of 2 p.m., South Kentucky RECC was reporting that 2,604 Pulaski customers were without power. Power outages had also created some water pressure issues in the south and east areas of Pulaski County.
Ross continued that the county's EOC (emergency operations center) remains operating at Level 3, meaning it is staffed round the clock.
"We had declared a state of emergency…but have not utilized any state resources yet," Ross said.
In addition to plowing and treating the county's more than 2,000 road miles, the road department has trucks in all five magisterial districts first responders in getting to calls.
"All fire, rescue and SRT are clearing roadways of debris and assisting EMS with access to patients," Ross said.
The director also noted that the rescue squad and SRT are still doing medical and emergency transports — as are volunteer firefighters, who are also helping South Kentucky RECC in tree removal. Several warming centers have also been established for citizens that need them.
"I am super proud of everyone," Ross said. "Without all the agencies working together the way they have, I know we would not be able to do everything we have done."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.