County exploring 911 equipment upgrade

Pulaski County 911 is preparing to take public safety to the next level with several equipment upgrades and even a new location.
Last month, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley announced that the dispatch center will ultimately move to the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center campus. With that move, the center will install a new CAD (computer-aided dispatch) system, software which sends information to first responders about incoming calls such as caller's name, location and call type. CADs also generate reports about calls for service. The new "Next Generation" system can utilize photos and texts as well as pinpoint cell phone location instead of depending on tower data.
During Tuesday's meeting Fiscal Court, magistrates also discussed uprading two-way radio consoles for the 911 Center. Emergency Management/911's Jason Hancock asked the court for permission to advertise for bids on the equipment, which is used to communicate with the various first-responding agencies.
Hancock explained that when the current system was purchased, it was already set up as "end of life" and the department can't purchase new parts.
"Some of the fire departments want to upgrade and add more radio positions and with the existing system, we can't," Hancock said. "We're maxed out for positions and for radios we can actually talk to at this time."
Another factor is that the City of Somerset has already upgraded to NEXEDGE radios, which Hancock said aren't really compatible with the 911 consoles though the company (Kenwood) from which the city purchased them worked with 911 to work around the issue as much as possible.
"We're looking to try to get something that will work better for everybody and grow a little bit too," Hancock said.
Following a motion from District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk and a second from District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson, District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw opened discussion by asking if the purchase has already been budgeted.
While the answer is no, Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price pointed to a bigger picture.
"We are the communications center for the entire county," Price said, explaining that the city's Kenwood system can't interact with the Motorola TRBO radios currently used by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office as well as the county's volunteer fire departments. "That is an issue, a big problem."
Price went on to say that he and Judge Kelley met with representatives from the Pulaski Fire Commission, and they are willing to help with the purchase. The county has also discussed cost-sharing with the City of Somerset.
"The city doesn't contribute anything to our 911 system," Ranshaw said. "…If the city made changes in their system, I think they need to help us also fix our system to match theirs."
Price added that all discussions were on hold pending getting an idea of how much the system could cost by advertising for bids.
The request was approved unanimously.
In other business, Fiscal Court:
• Approved a service agreement with Kentucky Emergency Power Inc./Generac to cover two inspections per year and maintenance for generators at each fire station and repeater location in the amount of $10,900.
• Approved a service agreement with Pro Air Midwest LLC (no cost change) to inspect and maintain firefighting equipment, including SCBAs (self-contained breathing apparatus) and air compressors used to fill them.
"We have eight of them throughout the county," Hancock said of the compressors. "Every one of them has to be tested every year to make sure that the air that we're putting in the SCBAs is good, clean air for the firefighters."
• Approved a list of vehicles to be surplussed and offered for sale through govdeals.com. Magistrate Ranshaw asked about a 2019 Dodge Durango, wondering if perhaps another local agency might be interested in it. He also asked if it had been leased as part of the county's rotating fleet program.
"It was bought with drug forfeiture money," County Treasurer Joan Isaacs responded.
