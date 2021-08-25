County exploring options for coroner relocation

With the impending relocation of the Pulaski County 911 Dispatch Center to the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center property coming closer, county officials are turning their attention to the coroner's office which shares with 911 the current building off the East Ky. 194 bypass.
Last December, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley announced plans to take public safety and emergency management to the next level with several equipment upgrades and even a new location. With the move comes the installation of upgraded equipment for the 911 Center, including a new CAD (computer-aided dispatch) system, two-way radio consoles and a phone system. The new facility will also allow more space for the county's new emergency operations center (EOC) and perhaps future growth as well.
Kelley has also asserted that the move would reduce the county's debt service, and during Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting, he reiterated a desire to sell the current facility as soon as possible.
"Hopefully next month, we'll be able to move our 911 call center and our EOC over to the new location," Judge Kelley told magistrates. "Once we do that, we'll start trying to find an exit strategy to liquidate the current building we have…which also houses our coroner's office."
The judge went on to say that the county will be looking for a place where Coroner Clyde Strunk can set up a new office.
"One of the options we have would be to build a small metal building that would meet his specifications for an office," Judge Kelley added, asking the court for permission to advertise an RFP (Request For Proposals) for such a structure.
Kelley's recommendation was approved unanimously on a motion from District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen with a second from District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk. Upon approval, the judge expected the RFP to be available in the coming week.
