County eyes Pulaski Park expansion

Tuesday morning's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court closed with an executive session that could mean a great deal for the county's recreation initiatives at Pulaski County Park.
Judge-Executive Steve Kelley recently spoke to the Commonwealth Journal about hopes to expand the park's trail system -- which already stands at some 18 miles -- in the new year. It now appears that plan will be put into action sooner rather than later.
At the end of a roughly 15-minute regular business meeting, Kelley asked magistrates to enter into executive session to discuss property acquisition and proposed litigation.
When the court reconvened 30 minutes later, it was announced that no action had been taken during the closed session. While no further discussion was offered on the litigation issue, Judge Kelley did ask magistrates for permission to execute a $2,500 option as he worked to negotiate the purchase of an unidentified property.
With District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon's absence, the request was granted with a 4-0 vote on a motion from District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk and second from District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson.
Initially reluctant to reveal much about the deal until the option was accepted, Judge Kelley was able to give a few more details by mid-afternoon.
"The property is approximately 70 acres that is adjacent to Pulaski County Park," the judge said, "and will be used to increase and upgrade our hiking/biking trail system and to offer more opportunity for family recreation."
The county operates the park through a long-term lease of just over 800 acres from the United States Army Corps of Engineers. In the last few years, county officials have focused on turning the park into a destination on Lake Cumberland -- adding a beach, courtesy dock and general store as well as expanding the number of campsites to nearly 150 (130 for RVs and another 27 classified as primitive).
PC Park now hosts several special events throughout the year such as fishing tournaments, vintage camper rallies, music festivals, 5k races and more.
