County garbage service participation tops 70 percent

One of the more unexpected consequences of the coronavirus pandemic may be that more citizens are signing up for garbage collection.
Pulaski County Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten reported last week that the number of residential garbage service customers has increased to 14,500.
"That's an increase of about 1,000 customers since COVID started back in March," Masten said at the September 22 meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court. "That would put our county participation rate for garbage service somewhere probably over 70 percent."
Masten said the percentage of participation had been in the 60s for years. While cities such as Somerset, Ferguson and Science Hill have mandatory collection, the county does not though curbside service is offered through Waste Connections.
"It's encouraging news to see that number up in hard times," the coordinator continued. "It's something we want to see increase. Not only have we signed up these customers, we have been able to retain them. Hopefully that will keep our county cleaner and we'll see less dumping and litter."
Masten also reported to county officials that the local recycling center has begun accepting items from neighboring Rockcastle County as well as the city of Glasgow.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley praised Masten as a "bright spot here in county government" with a program that serves as a model statewide.
