For the second time in as many years, Pulaski County Fiscal Court has made a change in its insurance carrier.
Last September, the court opted to stay with local agent Allen Crawford of Reed Brothers Insurance Agency but switched liability coverage from OneBeacon to Brit Global. The change was made in part due to OneBeacon's failure to offer non-monetary loss coverage -- which became an issue when Pulaski County Attorney Martin Hatfield was sued in May 2018 by the Association of American Railroads for injunctive relief only (no monetary damages) over his prosecution of Norfolk-Southern Railroad trains blocking certain local crossings for longer than state statute allows. That federal lawsuit remains ongoing.
This year, the county's Insurance Committee asked for three proposals to compare.
"In years past, we really never got another proposal from other entities," Pulaski Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price noted, adding that one carrier declined to participate by claiming a lack of time.
Those responding were Reed Brothers and the Kentucky Association of Counties (KACo). Price briefly outlined the proposals, noting that KACo presented three options -- of which Option 2 came closest to what the county currently has with Reed Brothers.
Though he didn't make a recommendation on behalf of the committee, Price did note some differences such as KACo having a $3 million standard limit per incident as compared to $1 million with Reed Brothers as well as KACo having a $1,000 deductible compared to $5,000.
In the end, District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw moved to approve the KACo proposal.
"I believe there are some extra benefits for the employees as far as insurance coverage and the volunteers like the fire departments," Ranshaw said. "I just believe we should give them a try to see how they work it. It would save the county money in the long run on some of the deductibles.…I believe this would be fair to every taxpayer in this county."
Ranshaw's motion pertained not only to liability/property as well as workers' compensation. It might have died for lack of a second but District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk put one forth once County Attorney Martin Hatfield noted that the current policy expires at the end of this month. The court unanimously approved the motion.
Magistrates also approved Neikirk Insurance as the county's agent of record for health coverage.
"We were able to negotiate a rate hold this year," Bill Neikirk noted. "There will be no change in product, no change in cost. Dental, vision and health…coverage is exactly what it was last year."
Neikirk explained that over the past five years, the county had a three-percent rate increase (2016), a four-percent reduction (2017), an 11 percent increase (2019) and two rate holds (2018 and 2020). County employees can choose between two health plans.
In other business, fiscal court:
• approved resolutions and memoranda of agreement to resurface Puncheon Creek and Patterson Branch roads.
• heard from Willy Ramsey during the Citizens Comments portion of the meeting -- speaking out against the Chill Out and Proud Festival planned next month on the Pulaski Judicial Center Plaza.
• amended the September 10 minutes to reflect that trick-or-treat hours will be observed from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Halloween, October 31.
• approved speed limit changes for the following roads in District 4 -- Strawberry Road, 25 mph; Ping Hollow Road, 15 mph; and Jesse Sears Road, 20 mph.
• hired Brittany Kemper as a part-time employee at the Pulaski County Recycling Center.
