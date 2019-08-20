The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) announced last week that County Road Aid emergency funds have been awarded to repair a road in southern Pulaski County.
Pulaski County Fiscal Court will be receiving $80,000 in order to shore up Blue John Road where the embankment has been slipping.
"It has been failing for several months now," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said, "and requires emergency funding to repair."
The road is located in District 5 very near the McCreary County line, providing access to the Daniel Boone National Forest as well as the far eastern shores of Lake Cumberland. Judge Kelley added that the county hopefully can fix the slide soon, before it becomes dangerous.
"The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet's mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians," KYTC Secretary Greg Thomas said, adding that emergency funds help restore damaged infrastructure throughout the commonwealth.
