Secretary of State Michael Adams said there has been a bump in voter registrations in Kentucky since the November General Election and voter registration statistics released December 15 show Pulaski County for the first time in history has surpassed 50,000 registered voters.
Using population numbers supplied by the U.S. Census, Pulaski County has 50,489 residents over 18 and old enough to vote. Exact number of registered voters in Pulaski County is 50,232, meaning almost everybody old enough to vote in Pulaski County is registered to vote. Some 31,715 voted during the November General Election.
According to the latest statistics released by the State Board of Elections, Pulaski County has 35,533 registered Republicans, 10,761 registered Democrats, 2,331 registered under a label other than Republican or Democratic, 1,403 Independents, 169 Libertarians, 17 Green Party members, 14 Constitution Party members, 1 Reform Party member and 3 Socialist Workers Party members. There are 23,618 male registrants in Pulaski County and 26,561 female.
No scheduled elections are in Kentucky during 2021. Primaries in May 2022 will feature courthouse and city hall elections.
