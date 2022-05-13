County in need of new 911/EOC Director

Pulaski County Government is in need of a new leader at one of their highest-profile departments.
Aaron Ross departed from the 911 Dispatch/Emergency Operations Center in late April.
"He decided to take a better career opportunity working in his family business," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Wednesday. "He was instrumental in opening our Emergency Operations Center, and orchestrating the move to our new 911 call center. It is unfortunate for our county to lose him, but I always want our employees to do what is best for them and their families."
Ross wore several hats for the county -- starting in 2015 with his role as director of the 911 Dispatch Center.
Then in October 2019, Pulaski County Fiscal Court instituted a county police force and appointed Ross to serve as its chief. At the time, the administration explained that it wasn't their intention expand into law enforcement. Rather, the county needed to comply with the Federal Bureau of Investigation's request that local access to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database be controlled through one law enforcement agency.
Prior to the change, the database had been overseen locally by a board with representatives from all local law enforcement agencies, With Ross having undergone law enforcement training in Ohio, he could continue to lead the 911 center without having to turn operations over to another agency.
Shortly thereafter, Ross assumed the role of Emergency Management Director as the county was launching its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to streamline emergency communications and response. In addition to being heavily involved with the county's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ross oversaw the move of a combined 911 Dispatch/EOC from the old 911 headquarters off Ky. 914 to renovated facilities at the Hal Rogers Fire Training Center.
That move was completed in February of this year.
Ross told the Commonwealth Journal Thursday that his new opportunity was one he "just could not pass up.
"I loved my time with Pulaski County and could not thank Judge Kelley and Deputy Judge [Dan] Price enough for all the opportunities they presented to me during my time," he said.
When asked if anyone had been named as an interim director, Judge Kelley said that he and Price are working closely with the department for the time being.
"I'll name someone after the election," added Judge Kelley, who is running for his third term against fellow Republicans Marshall Todd and Shirlene Epperson Taylor.
Kentucky's Primary is next Tuesday. With no Democrats in the race for County Judge-Executive, the primary results should decide that office -- barring the entrance of a write-in candidate in the November 8 General Election.
