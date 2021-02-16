County issues state of emergency

Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley has issued a state of emergency as utility crews, road workers and first responders continue to face the fallout of a treacherous ice storm.
The declaration allows the county to utilize state and/or federal resources available to help combat the weather event.
"It's very bad all over," Judge Kelley told the Commonwealth Journal when asked if some areas of the county had been hit harder than others.
The winter storm passed through Kentucky beginning Sunday night, with the majority of freezing rain and sleet coating trees and roads with around a half-inch of ice by Monday evening before changing over to snow into Tuesday morning. Road crews are currently out working, though Judge Kelley noted that the priority continues to be downed trees and power lines.
As of late Tuesday morning, some 9,300 South Kentucky RECC customers in Pulaski — nearly a third of its base in the county — were still without power. Over 75 KU (Kentucky Utilities customers) were still affected in Somerset and Science Hill.
"Once we get power restored, then we will focus on clearing our roads," he said late Tuesday morning. "We have about 15 [trucks] out today, including the pickups with plows."
The Pulaski County Road Department is responsible for about 2,300 road miles.
Per state reports, another potentially significant storm system is expected to arrive late Wednesday and last through early Friday morning. Snow, sleet, freezing rain and rain are possible across the entire region Wednesday and Thursday night.
Via Facebook post, the judge continued to urge citizens to stay home if possible and call 911 in case of emergency.
"Meanwhile, call to check on your elderly neighbors, keep your phones and batteries charged if possible, and stay safe during this winter storm," Kelley wrote. "We will get through this."
