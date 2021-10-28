County judge issues scam alert

Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley is warning the public about a phone scam in which his name has been used.
"It has been brought to my attention that there are robo phone calls happening in our county with a recorded message claiming to be from me," Judge Kelley said Wednesday, adding that the pre-recorded message claims the individual being called has been involved in illegal activity and should "press #1" to take care of it.
While Kelley's name shows up on the Caller ID, the judge sought to assure citizens that the calls are not from him or the Office of the Judge-Executive. He urged anyone receiving such a call to hang up immediately and inform the judge's office by calling 606-678-4853.
"Neither I nor my staff will call with automated messages at any time," Judge Kelley said. "It will NEVER be a pre-recorded message."
