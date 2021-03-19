County officials defend record after release of 2018-19 audit

The latest audit for Pulaski County Fiscal Court includes no less than 17 findings but county officials are defending the administration's overall record of public service.
"We have a good finance department," Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Thursday. "The findings that are there are minor. There's nothing there to cause alarm for our county…What I see at the end of the day is all the progress and all the results that we're getting done here in the county, doing more with less."
While the number of findings for the 2018-2019 fiscal year is on the high side, the infractions themselves are relatively minor -- with none being passed on to an investigative agency such as Kentucky State Police or the Attorney General's Office.
"The long and short of it is that there's no money missing," County Treasurer Joan Isaacs said. "We haven't misappropriated money; we haven't violated the taxpayers' trust by spending money on things we shouldn't have. We're very, very diligent in how we spend money."
Judge Kelley pointed to the consolidation of departments as the county has worked to cut expensive red tape. Both he and Isaacs praised what county employees have done in that vein, especially since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Isaacs went on to note that Pulaski is the third-largest county in Kentucky. "We have a lot of money and a lot of area," she said of the $30 million budget.
Among the more considerable findings listed in the 61-page report -- conducted by the Louisville-based Percy and Gray, PSC firm -- are:
• 2019-008 The Deputy Judge Worked Excessive Amounts Of Overtime With No Documentation Of Preapproval As Required By The Pulaski County Fiscal Court Personnel Policies And Procedures Manual. This became a political issue during the 2018 election cycle. The audit reports that for the calendar years 2015 through 2019, Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price accumulated 3,112.5 overtime hours -- peaking in 2018 at 1,178 hours.
Judge Kelley acknowledges there wasn't an official public vote on paying overtime for the salaried position but maintains that magistrates agreed to it. He noted that during the period covered by this audit report, the county was still adjusting to the loss of the community development director (responsible for grant writing) and the retirement of the county road supervisor. Price, he said, picked up a lot of slack in those departments.
"He was definitely putting in a long work week," the judge said of Price.
The judge added that the court has subsequently limited Price's overtime to 10 hours per week. However, Kelley noted that since the pandemic, just about everyone has put in overtime -- particularly with the winter storms and flooding of last month.
"Everybody's had to put in extra hours," Judge Kelley said. "Prior to that, he adhered strictly to what the magistrates told him."
• 2019-002 Pulaski County Fiscal Court Did Not Follow Proper Bid Laws And Regulations. Chief among auditor concerns was a cleaning service contract totaling $69,179 per year. The report includes a response from Kelley that the contract covered the Judicial Center and was not rebid after the initial year at the request of the Chief Judge. In other instances of over- or vague billing, Kelley responded that the county was in contact with vendors to correct the issues.
• 2019-004 Pulaski County Fiscal Court Did Not Maintain Proper Records For The Public Properties Corporation Fund And The General Obligation Bond Fund. As with the bidding concerns, Judge Kelley maintained the county has little control over the Judicial Center property, which it owns but leases to the state Administrative Office of the Courts.
"We'll continue to have that on there but it's not our debt," County Treasurer Joan Isaacs explained.
• 2019-003 Pulaski County Fiscal Court Budget Was Not Prepared Or Reviewed As Required. Kelley and Isaacs vehemently dispute this finding, given in part due to changes to the budget throughout the year.
"The budget is reviewed by me; it is reviewed by the judge before it even goes to the magistrates," Isaacs said. "They review it line by line by line, and make their changes. Then DLG (Kentucky Department for Local Government) has to go over it."
Isaacs went on to explain that often DLG recommendations will conflict with those from an auditor. In those instances, she said she always follows DLG advice.
"If DLG says something isn't right, we're shut down," Isaacs explained. "If the auditors say something isn't right, we get written up. That's the difference."
• 2019-014 Pulaski County Fiscal Court Did Not Maintain Complete And Accurate Capital Asset Schedules In Order To Comply With Regulatory Requirements And Did Not Perform Inventory Of Capital Assets Periodically. Various items were either over- or understated due in part, according to auditors, because several didn't "meet the approved capitalization policy." The report also states auditors found no evidence that a capital assets inventory was completed, to which the judge responded the county is working to rectify the oversight.
Isaacs attributed some of the more minor findings to write-ups over rare errors that are easily corrected and commonly pop up in county audits -- particularly one of Pulaski's size. Other findings, she added, can be difficult to correct to the satisfaction of auditors.
"Probably 90 percent of counties in the state have just as many issues that are not really weaknesses anyone should be troubled by," she said. "…We make changes [as suggested by auditors] throughout the year. But if you've spent half or three-quarters of the year doing it the old way, it doesn't matter. If you do it wrong one time, you're written up for the whole year.
"I'd put my staff against anyone in the state. They're the best," Isaacs added.
The record-keeping findings include:
• 2019-001 Pulaski County Fiscal Court Bank Reconciliations Are Not Accurate. The county disputes that certain accounts had to be forced to balance, noting that the amounts in question "are for bank charges that should be returned to the county as prescribed" by contract. Of stale outstanding checks mentioned, Judge Kelley's response to auditors noted the county has been working to clear them and the amount is down from the previous year.
• 2019-005 Pulaski County Fiscal Court Did Not Issue Purchase Orders On All Disbursements As Required. While corrected for the audit report, Isaacs questioned the need to obtain purchase orders for payroll and utility bills.
"It's impossible to issue a purchase order for payroll because you do not know what it's going to be," Isaacs noted.
• 2019-006 Interfund Transfers Were Not Recorded Correctly And Were Not Always Approved By Fiscal Court.
• 2019-007 Debt Information Was Not Properly Disclosed On The Quarterly Financial Report.
• 2019-009 Pulaski County Fiscal Court Did Not Have Strong Internal Controls Over Disbursements.
• 2019-013 Pulaski County Fiscal Court Has Material Weaknesses Regarding Payroll Recording And Reporting. The county response to the audit report indicated issues had been corrected.
• 2019-015 Pulaski County Fiscal Court Lacks Adequate Segregation Of Duties Over Disbursements And Reconciliations. Auditors acknowledge this is a common repeat finding for counties with limited budgets. Isaacs lamented not having the staff "to put five pairs of hands on everything" as the auditors would like.
"We don't mishandle money," Isaacs emphasized. "…We don't spend frivolously."
• 2019-016 Pulaski County Fiscal Court Lacks Adequate Controls Over Occupational Tax Receipts.
As with matters regarding the Judicial Center, Kelley and Isaacs stated that as an elected official, the Jailer controls operations at the Pulaski County Detention Center. It should be noted that during the 2018-19 Fiscal Year, the office transitioned from David Moss to Anthony McCollum. The jail accounted for four of the county's 17 findings:
• 2019-010 Fiscal Court Did Not Have A Pledge Agreement Or An Amount Pledged For Jail Commissary Funds. A repeat finding from the year prior, auditors noted that commissary funds exceeded $250,000 -- requiring a pledge agreement from a bank to secure those funds. Because the county didn't do business with the bank in question, McCollum ultimately changed banks and obtained the required pledge.
• 2019-011 The Jailer Did Not Prepare Daily Check-Out Sheets For All Revenue Received For The Inmate Account. McCollum responded to auditors that daily reports are pulled to ensure that deposits match inmate accounts.
• 2019-012 The Jailer Did Not Maintain Adequate Software Backup For The Fiscal Year Ended June 30, 2019 In Accordance With KRS 68.210. During the last fiscal year, the jail switched software then had limited access when auditors wanted to see records for the 2018-19 Fiscal Year. McCollum advised auditors that monthly reports will be printed to ensure the issue never happens again.
• 2019-017 The Jailer Lacked Adequate Internal Controls Over Disbursements In The Jail Commissary Fund.
The report indicates that the county took in a total of $30,409,007 and disbursed $31,741,120 between July 1, 2018, and June 30, 2019. The county still managed to end the fiscal year with a $2,983,000 surplus.
"We're here for a purpose," Isaacs concluded, "and that's to serve the citizens of Pulaski County. We do that well.…It's not done without blood, sweat and tears but in the end, we do it for the taxpayers and because we like seeing the fruits of our labor."
"We're good stewards of the taxpayers' dollars," Judge Kelley added. "…I know we're not squandering anything. We're doing so much more, without ever having raised taxes. We're working smarter and more efficiently.
"Anyone who wants to know more about it is certainly welcome to come down here [to the Judge's office]. We'll sit down with them and let them look through what we have. The county's in great shape."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.