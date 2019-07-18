Pulaski County officials are expressing their gratitude to Somerset Mayor Alan Keck after he announced he was scaling back annexation plans that would have added about 5,000 to Somerset's current population of 12,000.
To do that, however, the city would have had to begun a non-consensual process -- which created a lot of angst not only among many citizens in the targeted areas but for members of Pulaski County Fiscal Court. In addition to listening to their constituents, they had their own concerns about what lost tax revenue could mean to overall operation of county government.
"I'm very proud of Mayor Keck for his willingness to listen to the people," Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said Tuesday morning, "and to weigh the pros and cons of non-consensual annexation for our community. I believe he made the right decision. I'm excited to work with him and other leaders in our county to continue making Pulaski County a better place."
Up until the mayor's announcement roughly three weeks ago, the two leaders had been working well and closely together on initiatives such as the new Somerset Pulaski Economic Development Authority (SPEDA). Mayor Keck had had less direct contact with the county's five magistrates. In the wake of the annexation announcement, however, two had been particularly vocal in their opposition.
In Tuesday night's message nixing non-consensual annexation, Mayor Keck thanked Judge Kelley and District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen for discussing the issue with him.
On Wednesday, Turpen responded, "I have gained a great deal of respect for Mayor Keck. I spoke with him several times and while I did not agree with what he was doing, I listened to his plan and he listened to my concerns."
Magistrate Turpen also praised the community for coming together in voicing their views, saying he believed every phone call made a difference and that Mayor Keck and city council members were listening.
"While vision is a trait of a true leader, discipline is also," Turpen concluded. "I appreciate the Mayor having the discipline to change his plan when he saw that his vision was not shared by those involved."
The other fiscal court member who had actively pushed against annexation was District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw, who also thanked Mayor Keck as well as citizens (whether for or against), city and county officials.
"As I stated in the beginning when I first came out against this plan that it should be done in a way that people who wanted to come in could without forcing everyone else in," Ranshaw said. "I also stated that I think the Mayor is doing a great job of promoting and bringing new ideas to the community. I will still stand with him in promoting those ideas where both county and city can work together as one unit for the good of all the great people of this county."
Magistrate Ranshaw continued that the mayor and he had "discussed this issue the best we could from different points of view." He talked about both being "on the receiving side of some unwanted jabs from others and I want to apologize to both Mayor Keck, his family and my family for the acts of a few people who took this discussion to the extreme."
Urging citizens to be respectful when contacting officials regarding annexation, Magistrate Ranshaw seemed to imply the issue wasn't quite dead in the water.
Mayor Keck himself stated Tuesday that the city would entertain "the possibility of annexation in small areas or neighborhoods that demonstrate a large majority of those affected who voluntarily want to join the city."
In the magistrate's statement Wednesday, he thanked the group Stop Pulaski County Forced Annexation and urged the public to become involved with another new organization.
"As we move forward from this event I would encourage both city and county residents to stay informed on the process that the mayor is proposing and join the newly formed Pulaski County Community Association as they transition into becoming a official association to support future issues that arrive for both city and county residence and as they turn their focus on the State to remove the KRS that allows forced annexation," Ranshaw said.
