The fallout from Friday's developments involving two Pulaski County constables will have ramifications for other county officials.
Fifth District Constable Mike Wallace and Fourth District Constable Gary Baldock have both been charged in federal court with Conspiracy Against Civil Rights.
On Friday morning, an FBI agent was shot while attempting to serve an arrest warrant on Baldock at the constable's residence, an incident in which Baldock too was shot and wounded.
As one could imagine, the chatter on social media was prolific Friday. Faced with tough decisions ahead and trying to get a handle on exactly what was going on, Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley was rueful of the gossip chain.
"I'm still trying to gather facts amid all the crazy stuff floating around," said Kelley on Friday afternoon. "... It's crazy the way people on Facebook are throwing things around."
He noted at that time that he still didn't "know all the details," but his focus on was on the health of Baldock, who was hospitalized.
"Prayers for everybody involved — the FBI, the state troopers," he said.
Considering the contract Pulaski County Government has in place with Wallace to provide security for Pulaski County Park, Kelley is now trying to assess where the situation goes from here.
"My first thing will be to get with (Pulaski County Attorney) Martin (Hatfield) and see what we're legally allowed to do — what should we do as a fiscal court?" said Kelley. "We'll have to go into executive session and talk about the legalities, and we'll have to make a decision as to whether we want to suspend that contract or keep it in place."
At one time, both Wallace and First District Constable Danny Weddle were being paid to handle the park, but last spring, the Pulaski County Fiscal Court opted by a split vote of 3-2 to retain Wallace only, due to budget reasons.
For his part, "I hope to get Pulaski County Park back," Weddle told the Commonwealth Journal.
Weddle expects that he's likely to get some extra "paper service," serving notices and documents, as a result of Baldock being out of commission and whatever situation Wallace may be facing.
However, as they hold elected positions, Wallace and Baldock aren't necessarily going to removed as constables anytime soon.
Hatfield told the Commonwealth Journal that they would be able to hold onto their offices unless and until they are convicted of the charges against them and all appeals have been exhausted. The Kentucky House of Representatives does have the ability to impeach them, however.
But the park security contract is another matter. Kelley said he can't make a recommendation right now because he "doesn't know everything." However, "once I know what I feel to be accurate, then we'll make a decision as a fiscal court."
Asked if the developments with Baldock and Wallace took him by surprise, Weddle said, "I guess so."
He added, "I don't really have much input. I don't know everything that's taken place. It did catch everybody off-guard."
Wallace in particular is notable for making arrests, and has been caught up in controversy regarding social media photos of homes where he and colleagues made arrests which included signs that read: "This DRUG HOUSE Is CLOSED For Business, Courtesy Of: Pulaski County Constable's Office Michael "Wally" Wallace."
Weddle said he believed constables were okay to involve themselves in making arrests "as long as they know exactly what they're doing." He added that, "If I had any input, it would be nice to have constables with proper training to undergo situations" like those.
