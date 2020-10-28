County officials urge Halloween safety

Pulaski County Fiscal Court entertained an extremely light agenda Tuesday morning, completing their meeting in around 10 minutes.
As the meeting came to a close, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley asked the magistrates if they had any further business -- prompting a response from District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw for everyone to have a safe, happy Halloween this Saturday.
The remark led to a brief discussion on the current state of COVID-19.
"Just be aware that in Kentucky, COVID-19 is still spreading," Judge Kelley said. "Here in Pulaski, it's up a little bit this week but it's been sort of under control."
Judge Kelley was referring to the fact that the county had been classified as Yellow (Community Spread) for several days before going back into the Orange (Accelerated Spread) range. Seven of the Lake Cumberland District Health Department's 10 counties are in the Red (Critical) category.
"We don't want to take it for granted and end up having a spike here in Pulaski County," Kelley added.
According to LCDHD, at press time, Pulaski County has the lowest incident rate at 11.65 per 100,000. There are currently 68 active cases -- two of which are hospitalized -- in Pulaski County with an overall total of 1,018 since mid-March. There have been 12 deaths in the county since the onset of the pandemic.
In other news, the court:
• announced the auction of surplussed county equipment through govdeals.com.
• hired Joey Vaughn as a diesel mechanic for the Road Department and approved advertising for two dispatchers at the 911 Dispatch Center.
• approved fund transfers from the Grant Fund to the General Fund (CARES Act funding) and General to Road, 911 and Jail funds.
• approved a copier rental contract for the Pulaski County Detention Center with SBS Office Solutions.
• set the speed limit for Barrington Way in District 3 at 25 miles per hour.
• expressed their condolences to the family of former county employee Estill Baker.
