County partnering with LCADD agency for senior housing project

Pulaski County Fiscal Court is partnering with the Lake Cumberland Housing Agency on a project aimed at improving senior housing.
On Tuesday, magistrates approved a resolution to submit an application for a $1 million Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) toward the renovations of two apartment complexes. Pulaski County is only acting as a pass-through agent on behalf of Lake Cumberland Housing Agency, which will be securing its own funding to actually purchase the properties on Hail Knob Road and Lookout Street.
Chari Bennett, Community Development Specialist with the Lake Cumberland Area Development District (LCADD), told the court that if approved by the state, this $1 million grant would be used for updating the facilities, which were built in 1995 and 1998.
"Appliances, carpet, things of that nature have exceeded their useful life," she said. "The goal, through these grant funds, is to be able to improve the apartments without having to raise rents and keep the rents affordable for the tenants."
Estimating the cost of living in a nursing home at $70-80,000 per year, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley noted that the project is expected to offer services that can keep seniors living independently longer.
"We're going to be a pilot program," Kelley said. "This hasn't happened anywhere else yet…It's a program that everyone around the state is watching to see how we do it. I think it's going to be huge for the state and for us being the pioneers in this area. "
Bennett noted that the housing market is not really keeping pace with the commonwealth's aging population. "Even if there are new developments, they aren't always affordable," she said. "Seniors have all ranges of incomes like we all do. We need to make sure that there's affordable housing there for them as well."
Before voting, County Attorney Martin Hatfield briefly asked about whether administrative funds would be available for the county to assist with setting up and maintaining the accounts. Bennett said she would check into this -- as did guest Shane Baker, a field representative from the Kentucky Department of Local Government.
In addition to the grant application, fiscal court approved a temporary relocation policy that would only go into effect if the grant is awarded. The policy would establish protocols for moving tenants temporarily into nearby units as their units are being renovated. The grant would cover relocation costs, so the county is not obligating taxpayer monies.
Bennett said the housing agency met with tenants to address any concerns they might have about being shuffled within the apartment complex but no negative comments had been received.
"They all seem to look forward to getting new paint, carpet and appliances," she said. "They understood that their costs would be covered and they'll have the opportunity to move back to their original location."
