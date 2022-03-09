County receives $1.5 million in excess fees from county clerk, sheriff

Despite the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, 2021 was a good year for both the county sheriff's office and county clerk's office in terms of collections.
Both offices operate primarily on the fees they collect for various services, and are charged with turning over any excess fees left over at the end of each calendar year to county government's General Fund.
While the shutdowns of 2020 impacted the totals presented last year, both offices were back on track -- and then some -- when presenting their checks for 2021 at Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court.
The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office had already submitted $100,000 during the January 11 meeting, and Sheriff Greg Speck was on hand Tuesday with an additional $79,104.33 following the reconciliation of all accounts.
Speck -- who is retiring after the completion of his second term at the end of this year -- reported to the court that over the last seven years, his office has remitted some $1.25 million in excess fees.
As impressive as that number is, the clerk's office -- which handles big-ticket services such as vehicle licensing and deed transfer filings -- blew it out of the water with a 2021 total of $1,477,814.77.
"We have had a tremendous year," County Clerk Linda Burnett, who's also retiring at the end of her second term, told the court. "Pulaski County is really blessed.…I would like to thank my staff because we have really tremendously just worked hard. It's been a challenge since 2020 with all the Covid and all the changes."
Burnett confirmed that this year's excess fees marked a record for the office. In thanking county officials for their support, the clerk updated them in regard to the pending move of the mall branch to Grand Central Place.
"Our branch office is almost complete," Burnett said. "We could have probably opened it sometime this month but I chose the middle of April because March is such a huge month for my office."
Several county officials agreed that citizens are looking forward to the opening with Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley adding how exciting it was.
"It's a big convenience for our people," he said of the new branch's three drive-thru lanes.
In other business, Fiscal Court approved:
• the appointment of Lori Phelps to the Pulaski County Public Library Board of Directors for a four-year term.
• the surplus of a 1999 Ford F-350 pickup on behalf of Tateville Fire Department. The truck will be sold through govdeals.com with the proceeds to be applied toward the purchase of new extrication equipment for the department. Magistrates also approved advertising for bids to purchase that equipment.
• the surplus of six other county vehicles: a 2007 Chevrolet van assigned to the Pulaski County Coroner's Office, 1997 Isuzu, 1997 International, and three dry van trailers.
• a service contract for the fire departments' backup generators at $9,300 for the year plus semi-annual inspections for $2,600.
• the monthly bills on a split vote. District 4 Magistrate Mark Ranshaw voted no for the second time in protest over the lack of information regarding the construction of the new coroner's office now in progress on Enterprise Drive. Magistrates Jimmy Wheeldon and Jason Turpen joined Mike Wilson (who made the motion) and District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk (seconding) in approving the bills as presented.
