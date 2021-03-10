Much of Pulaski County Fiscal Court's meeting Tuesday morning was held in executive session as county officials discussed pending negotiations to renew interlocal agreements with the City of Somerset as well as potential litigation issues involving the county road inventory.
In regard to the interlocal agreements, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley noted before the court entered into closed session that they pertained to emergency services such as EMS and Fire as well as the division of occupational tax revenues.
"It needs to be discussed, due to its legal aspect, in executive session," the judge explained.
When court reconvened after about 45 minutes, Kelley noted that no action was taken behind closed doors. Members did take public votes regarding Fins and Feathers Road as well as J. McGlothlin Road.
Road hearings had been held last fall. For Fins and Feathers Road (District 5), the request had been to take 90 feet out of county maintenance. Judge Kelley noted that there had been no opposition but the vote had been held up due to survey issues. The recommendation to remove that portion was approved unanimously on a motion by District 2 Magistrate Mike Wilson.
For J. McGlothlin Road (Dist. 1), the request was to remove 300 feet from county maintenance. Judge Kelley reported there had been some confusion at the public hearing discussions with the concerned parties determined that no one would lose access to their property. However, District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen did vote against the recommendation for removal but it passed by a 3-1 margin.
Topping the public portion of the agenda was the submission of 2020 excess fees from the respective offices of Pulaski County Clerk Linda Burnett and Sheriff Greg Speck.
Burnett -- whose office oversees various vehicle registrations to the recording of documents like deeds and marriage licenses -- told the court that despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the office still had a good year. She presented the court with a check for $954,699.99.
The county clerk reported a decrease in overall income by some $679,000 -- mainly due to the number of licensing and transferring title transactions being down. That said, Burnett added that the office's disbursements were also down to around $949,000. She continued that the office was closed to the public during the first pandemic shutdown between March 18 and July 8.
With the pandemic, Burnett reported the online renewals jump dramatically from $91,477 in 2019 to $544,508 last year. "That work is still done in our office and all that's mailed out to the customers like they were standing there in front of us," she noted.
While vehicular transactions may have been down overall, according to Burnett, recording fees saw a huge increase of about $576,832 through property purchases, new loans and refinancings.
Judge Kelley asked Burnett about the new online service offering the public access to records such as deed transfers. The clerk responded that the site, which went live in December, has been instrumental in keeping foot traffic down at the main office in the courthouse during the latter part of the pandemic.
"That's a big milestone and I appreciate you doing that," Judge Kelley said.
Burnett expressed her appreciation for her staff as well as the court for what her office has been able to achieve.
Next up was Sheriff Speck, who noted that COVID-19 had impacted his office's fee intake.
"Our prisoner transports were down $22,000," the sheriff reported. "Court fees were down $28,000; civil service papers were down $37,500; and our tax commission was also down $20,000."
Like Burnett, Sheriff Speck was able to offset the loss somewhat by decreasing expenditures as well. He noted the department switched to a more casual uniform which could be laundered at home -- reducing uniform costs by $15,000. Mileage was down $40,000. School training expenses were down $5,200, and there was a decrease for conveying prisoners of $14,500.
The difference left the bottom line for the sheriff's office down by a total of $32,800 from 2019. Still, Sheriff Speck was able to present an excess fees check totaling $46,452.42. He too thanked his staff for their work and the court for its support.
"We're looking forward, hopefully, to a better year," he said.
In other court business:
• Judge Kelley and magistrates welcomed back District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon, who was in attendance virtually after missing a few meetings due to illness. He did not vote on the road motions following the executive session -- having signed off after it concluded.
• Jailer Anthony McCollum presented a $149,860 bid from Modern Systems to replace an outmoded camera system at the Pulaski County Detention Center. Upon approval of the bid, McCollum noted that the expense would be covered by the jail's Commissary Fund rather than the county's General Fund as the purchase will enhance building safety and security.
• Magistrates approved Judge Kelley's recommendation to appoint Cindy Kerr to the Pulaski County Public Library Board of Directors. Kerr replaces Joe Quinton for a four-year term.
• In presenting the road work requests, Judge Kelley noted that submissions were "abundant" this time given the recent winter storms followed by flooding. Later in the meeting, County Treasurer Joan Isaacs advised the court that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet was indicating that local allocations for state funding would not be changing from last year.
• Presented with petitions to take Riley Black Road (Dist. 3) and Dogwood Drive (Dist. 4) out of county inventory, two committee were established to examine the roads and report back before public hearings are scheduled.
• Magistrates approved the surplus of a 1994 Ford so that Somerset-Pulaski SRT can transfer the truck to McCreary County Government.
