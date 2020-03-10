Tuesday's meeting of Pulaski County Fiscal Court was routine and swift — wrapping up in around 20 minutes.
Topping the agenda was the much-anticipated receipt of 2019 excess fees from the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and Pulaski County Clerk's Office.
At the beginning of the year, Sheriff Greg Speck had presented county officials with a $100,000 check. Once the books had been completely closed out for 2019, the sheriff on Tuesday presented another $86,000 for a grand total of $186,178.42 for the year.
"That's a little over $4,000 more than we what remitted last year," he added.
In the five years since Speck has been sheriff, his office has presented the county with a total of $898,173.34 in excess fees.
Judge-Executive Steve Kelley thanked Sheriff Speck for his efforts. "We appreciate your diligence, sheriff," he said.
Next up was County Clerk Linda Burnett — whose office handles everything from deed transfers to marriage licenses. She presented a check for $701,176.81 in excess fees for 2019 — an increase of nearly $10,000 over the year prior. Burnett reported that the office increased its total intake of fees over 2018 by a whopping $1,000,925.
"I think our car sales, delinquent taxes on real estate, our registration fees…all of that has increased considerably," Burnett said. "We're well blessed here in Pulaski County."
At Judge Kelley's urging, Burnett updated the court on the county's progress with the former BB&T bank building on Main Street — soon to be house her office's motor vehicle transactions. The office's land records, delinquent taxes, and the election department will remain within the Pulaski County Courthouse.
"I'm looking forward to opening it up," the county clerk said of the new building, adding the drive-thru won't be operational until June to give the staff a chance to acclimate to a new routine.
In other business, the court:
• approved promotions for two staffers in the Pulaski County Coroner's Office following the recent resignation of Chief Deputy Anthony Gossett. Coroner Clyde Strunk recommended promoting Gerald Collingsworth to chief deputy and moving Keith Price up from transporter to deputy coroner.
• approved a match for the Pulaski County Animal Shelter's $2,500 grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture for the annual spay/neuter clinic. Animal Control Officer Adam Scales noted the grant award is the county's biggest to date. Last year, the county was awarded $2,000 after years of grants in the $600 range.
• declared students Natalie Cummins and Christine Webb as Pulaski County Colonels for their individual wins at the S3DA Indoor Archery State Championships. They won in the Female Bare Bow divisions at the high school and middle school levels.
