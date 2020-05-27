While the Pulaski County Fiscal Court did not meet Tuesday due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Judge-Executive Steve Kelley and District 3 Magistrate Jimmy Wheeldon were featured in a brief Facebook video to open bids for upgraded 911 equipment.
Last month, the court authorized the 911 Dispatch Center to apply for a Kentucky 911 Services Board grant in order to purchase upgraded CAD (computer-aided dispatch) software. To complete the application process, the county first needed to advertise for software bids.
Judge Kelley opened a single bid in the amount of $260,601 from Florida-based CentralSquare Technologies. The bid will be given to 911 Director Aaron Ross to determine whether it meets specifications before Fiscal Court members consider it during their next regular meeting set for June 9.
CAD systems send information to first responders about incoming incidents such as the caller's name, the location and the call type. They also are used to generate reports about calls for service. As more departments move toward "Next Generation" capabilities, technology vendors have begun to offer systems which can utilize photos and texts as well as pinpoint cell phone location instead of depending on tower data.
