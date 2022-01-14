With the first meeting of the new year, Pulaski County Board of Education voted to establish its organization for 2022.
Division 3 representative Cindy Price, who wasn't present, retained her role as board chair along with Dr. Rebekah Branscum of Division 5 serving as vice-chair.
The board will also continue to meet the second Tuesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. at Central Office on North Main Street. Special-called meetings may also be announced as the need arises.
As January serves as School Board Appreciation Month, Superintendent Patrick Richardson paid tribute to current board members, who were presented with gift bags and a reception on behalf of local schools.
"I can't sing their praises enough," he said. "We have a very like mindset on things that we do as a district and as a board."
Leading the meeting in lieu of Price, Dr. Branscum thanked Richardson and district principals for their gifts.
Tuesday's meeting was also an opportunity for the board to debut a transition to the Kentucky School Board Association's eMeeting program. Prindle Hinton of KSBA was on hand to lead a brief training for board members to navigate the online system. The program also features a public page from which citizens can access meeting agendas as well as other documentation.
During his monthly report, Richardson noted that the ongoing Covid pandemic continues to impact district staffing.
"We continue to have substitute shortages in all areas and bus driver shortages," Supt. Richardson noted, adding that there were nine of 140 bus routes without a driver at that time. "If you know anyone who would like to be a sub in any capacity or a bus driver, please let me know."
In other business, board members approved a final balance sheet for the 2020-21 school year. District Fiscal Services Director Rebecca Wright reported that the General Fund stood with an ending balance of $15,374,712.95.
Wright also presented a draft budget for the 2022-23 school year -- noting that the district doesn't have a lot of information to go on at this point, with the General Assembly currently in session. The district will have a better forecast of the actual numbers when they develop a tentative budget to be approved in May.
Board members also approved the 2020-21 audit report as presented by Beth Francis of the Winchester-based Patrick & Associates LLC.
Francis noted that the fund balance had gone up about $5 million over the previous year. "That's mainly attributed to the large about of CARES and ARP funding that a lot of districts received," she said.
The auditor also noted that the district's audit was clean, without any findings that were significant enough to be included in the final report.
