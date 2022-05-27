The Pulaski County Board of Education met in special session Wednesday to approve a tentative budget for the upcoming school year.
With the final "working" budget isn't required to be approved until September, the tentative budget and accompanying 2022-23 salary schedule address a two-percent raise across the board for certified and classified staff.
The items didn't make the agenda for the regular May meeting earlier this month as board members decided in a May 6 budget workshop to take a closer look at offering additional help in certain classified areas that were experiencing shortages even prior to the Covid pandemic.
Pulaski Schools Superintendent Patrick Richardson explained that the targeted raises for bus drivers, cooks, custodians and aides actually ranged from six to 10 percent.
"Our staff, certified and classified, work very hard," Supt. Richardson said. "They've had two long years through this pandemic where they have been asked to do more than at any time in history, I'd guess. They're all very well deserving of a pay increase."
How much to increase was a decision board members did not take lightly. The extra funding which state legislators approved in the last legislative session -- including full-day kindergarten and $100 more per student in SEEK (Support Education Excellence in Kentucky) funding -- amounted to some $2 million for the Pulaski district while the payroll increases come to just over $2.3 million, according to Richardson.
"It's very difficult, unless we're getting those increases from the state, to be able to fund that," Supt. Richardson continued. "We will continue to look for more revenue to be able to add to those pay raises in the future as we can afford them.…We're actually spending all the money that the state has given us extra for teacher raises and a little more that we're going to have to come up with out of General Fund."
The school district currently employs an estimated 650 each in certified and classified personnel, according to the superintendent.
The overall tentative budget stands at $85,589,637.88 as divided into the following funds: $67.2 million in General; $764,707 in Capital Outlay; $7.769 million in Building and $9.8 million in Food Service.
Also in the special-called session, board members approved a nonresident student admissions policy in accordance with House Bill 563.
