County seeking $131 million from Purdue Pharma

It's been three years since Pulaski County Fiscal Court voted to join a class action lawsuit against several manufacturers and distributors of opioids.
On Tuesday, County Attorney Martin Hatfield updated the court on the status of the case. While the lawsuit itself -- which now involves more than 3,000 cities and counties -- is still being litigated in the U.S. District Court's Northern District of Ohio, some defendants have worked toward their own settlements.
Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, reached a tentative settlement last September reported to be worth up to $12 billion over time. The company has since been going through federal bankruptcy proceedings in New York, creating the possibility that its settlement offer could be renegotiated.
Hatfield advised court members that, as part of the bankruptcy, the county needed to file a proof of claim against the drug manufacturer.
"The bankruptcy court then goes through those and determines who gets what if there's anything there to give out," Hatfield explained.
The county attorney then reported that the proof of claim submitted on Pulaski County's behalf stood at $131,785,036.
"These are damages that have been calculated from 2003 up through 2040," Hatfield said, "so it's future damages plus past damages. It involves everything from child welfare and adolescent services, drug treatment programs, education and prevention programs, healthcare, law enforcement, criminal justice and lost tax revenue from this opioid crisis."
Fiscal Court could have opted to submit a different number ahead of a Wednesday deadline but County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley summed it up when he said, "I wouldn't know what to change."
Hatfield also cautioned that Purdue Pharma is facing some $2 trillion in claims. "Purdue Pharma probably doesn't have that much money lying around," he quipped. "…If we get money, which I hope we do, it probably won't be anywhere close to that $131 million."
Pulaski County Fiscal Court's lawsuit was filed in September 2017 by Paul T. Farrell Jr. on behalf of a consortium of five law firms based in West Virginia, Florida, Texas and Mississippi.
In other business, the court:
• approved contracting with Summerill Group for $9,990 to renegotiate the U.S. Marshals Service per diem housing and transport rates for federal inmates lodged at the Pulaski County Detention Center. Current rates are $44.27 per diem and $22 per transport. The goal is to increase each by at least $6.
• approved contracting with Crown Services for up to three temporary part-time employees to help ensure CDC and state compliance at the Pulaski County Clerk's Office during the COVID-19 pandemic. Judge Kelley noted that funds expended -- $15 per hour with $10 going to each employee and the remainder to cover ancillary costs -- should be reimbursable through the county's CARES Act allocation, currently available through the end of this year.
• approved advertising the latest version of the county's administrative code, which must be reviewed each year. A second reading of the ordinance is expected at the July 28 meeting. The current code can be found at https://www.pulaskigov.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/2019-Admin-Code.pdf?fbclid=IwAR01IOv_CWahcd9cl04SOv-on_1fdV4lz_R_MrdsKSxyTcmWRTKCPJp1vcc
• approved the 2020-21 salary schedule.
