County seeking damage reports for FEMA

Pulaski County Emergency Management is gathering damage reports from citizens impacted by flooding that occurred last weekend.
Assessments of damage caused between February 27 and March 1 will be shared with FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) with hopes of qualifying for federal assistance.
County officials are asking that digital photos of damaged roadways and homes -- with GPS Tagging if possible -- be sent to county officials via email at pckyem@gmail.com; text at (606) 875-0042; or by Facebook Messenger to the Pulaski County Emergency Management page. Before and after shots should be included if cleanup/repair work has already begun.
Information accompanying the photos must include submitter's name, phone number and address, GPS coordinates of photos (if possible), and a brief narrative of damages.
Pulaski EM/911 Director Aaron Ross said his department has received "an influx" of photos since first the call went out on Facebook Wednesday.
"We are still taking reports of any damage and assessing that damage as we have time," Ross said. "I would expect we will be working for another week or two on compiling the information. As we complete the reports, we will submit them to the state for FEMA. We have a long way to go but are slowly getting there."
The submissions are important because federal assistance is not guaranteed. Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley explained that to qualify for FEMA helping private property owners, the county needs to prove at least 25 homes incurred more than 40 percent structural damage.
"If we don't pass that threshold, there will be no assistance from FEMA for personal property," Judge Kelley said. "County damage is handled differently. We have to meet state thresholds to qualify for assistance. We are dependent upon all counties reporting damage to accurately receive FEMA assistance."
Nearly 50 counties and cities in Kentucky have issued disaster declarations, according to state Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett. The state has asked FEMA to send an investigator to Kentucky to view the damage.
PCEM is also publicizing the Kentucky Floods Cleanup Hotline, 800-451-1954, which will remain open through March 26. Citizens who need assistance with debris, drywall, flooring, appliance removal, tarping roofs, or mold mitigation may be connected with local relief, community and faith organizations for volunteer assistance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.