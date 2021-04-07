County shows slight increase in unemployment

Pulaski County's unemployment rate for February is up over what it was during the same period last year -- just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the latest numbers from the Kentucky Center for Statistics (KYSTATS), the county's rate in February 2021 increased to 5.4 percent from 4.8 in February 2020. However, it's a tenth down from the 5.5 percent posted in January 2021.
The county's latest rate falls squarely between the statewide average of five percent and the 6.6 national average.
Oldham and Todd counties tied for the lowest jobless rate in the commonwealth at 3.5 percent while Magoffin County recorded the highest at 15.2 percent.
Kentucky's county unemployment rates aren't seasonally adjusted because of small sample sizes. Employment statistics undergo sharp fluctuations due to seasonal events such as weather changes, harvests, holidays, and school openings/closings. For more information regarding seasonal fluctuations, visit the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics at https://www.bls.gov/cps/cps_htgm.htm#why.
Unemployment statistics are compiled to measure trends rather than actually count people working. They don't include unemployed Kentuckians who haven't looked for work within the past four weeks. The data should only be compared to the same month in previous years.
Learn more about Kentucky labor market information at https://kystats.ky.gov/KYLMI.
