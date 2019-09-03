The Pulaski County Road Department recently completed upgrades to two bridges that the state had previously shut down to school bus traffic.
The county approved agreements with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) back in March for up to $80,000 in Rural Secondary reimbursement for bridges on Lower Line Creek and Charles Elgin roads.
Pulaski County Judge-Executive Steve Kelley said the repairs allow KYTC officials to rerate the bridges. The structure on Lower Line Creek Road has already had its three-ton posting removed and been approved for legal loads , according to KYTC District 8 Information Officer Amber Hale. She added that Chief District Engineer Tammy Wilson is awaiting word from Frankfort the approval for the Charles Elgin Road structure but expects it could come at any time.
