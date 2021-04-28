County working around search for new road supervisor

Following a vote two weeks ago to move County Road Supervisor Eugene Harness back into an operator's positions, Pulaski County Fiscal Court took action Tuesday to keep the department running smoothly while the search for a new supervisor gets underway.
Rather than name an interim supervisor, magistrates approved Judge-Executive Steve Kelley's recommendation to temporarily promote Road Tile Foreman Ryan Price as a second Assistant Supervisor -- joining veteran Assistant Supervisor Jordan Harris to split management duties until the vacancy can be filled.
"Given that we have such a large road department and technically no road supervisor, it is a good plan for not much expense," County Treasurer Joan Isaacs told the court. "The only thing that will need to be done is basically show a split of the duties, maybe a split of the crews."
By statute, counties are supposed to employ a road supervisor and cannot approve an interim beyond a one-year term. Harris had served as interim following the 2016 retirement of Dennis Turner, with Deputy Judge-Executive Dan Price and Tile Foreman Ryan Price also sharing some duties, until Harness was approved as Road Supervisor in January 2019.
"We do have to have a supervisor," Isaacs explained to the court, "but during our search for a road supervisor, we can legally have two assistants. It's not necessarily a bad thing due to the size of our road department and the size of our county."
The temporary promotion was approved on a motion by District 5 Magistrate Mike Strunk with a second from District 1 Magistrate Jason Turpen.
In other business, magistrates:
• approved the Rural Secondary Road recommendations for 2021-22 from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. With the county receiving only $430,693 in Flex Funds to be split amongst five districts, Judge Kelley estimated each district would get less than one mile of paving.
• approved advertising to bid for fire radios.
• approved advertising for yearly service bids from local vendors for the upcoming 2021-22 fiscal year.
• approved a $49,268.28 from Liberty-based Trussco LLC for a 50x100 square foot outbuilding to house equipment at the Pulaski County Detention Center. The structure will be paid for through the jail's Commissary Fund.
• approved budget transfers of $150,000 each from the Grant Fund to the 911 Fund and Jail Fund.
• heard a report from Recycling/Solid Waste Coordinator Danny Masten on the success of Operation Clean Sweep -- organized by PRIDE, Somerset-Pulaski Chamber of Commerce, SPEDA, Waste Connections, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and Lake Cumberland Tourism -- which will be repeated in the fall. Masten noted that 180 cars drove through the recycling center lot Saturday during the Household Hazardous Waste event.
• received the 2021-22 Pulaski County Extension Budget and approved the hiring of Gayle Davis to replace a part-time employee who resigned from the extension office. The extension service reimburses the county for the cost of the position.
• closed out the meeting with an executive session to discuss two property issues, one of which involves business relocation/retention. No action was taken.
