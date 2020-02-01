A Somerset couple was arrested Friday night on drug-trafficking charges after an investigation conducted by local constables.
Kenneth Daniel Wells, 35, and Sarah Jean Edmonson, 22, are each facing a count of first-degree Trafficking in a Controlled Substance (two or more grams of methamphetamine).
District 5 Constable Mike Wallace reported he had received "several dozen tips" that Wells and Edmonson were selling meth out of their home off Campground Road in northern Pulaski County. Believing that the two were expecting a shipment of crystal meth to be delivered at the home some time Friday, District 2 Constable Shane Haste watched the home while Constable Wallace sought a search warrant for the residence on Crimson Drive.
"Once in the home, I discovered a large amount of crystal methamphetamine, digital scales and cash," Constable Wallace stated, adding that he had learned Wells was on "house arrest" after posting bond from a previous trafficking arrest.
Wells' newest trafficking charge has been filed as a second offense. Edmonson's is considered a first offense. Both were lodged in Pulaski County Detention Center without bond pending arraignment in Pulaski District Court on Monday.
A third individual — 26-year-old Roy Wells of Somerset — was also arrested at the scene on three Pulaski District Court warrants accusing him of Failure to Appear in court, according to Wallace.
District 4 Constable Gary Baldock and Kentucky State Police Troopers Corey Jones and Travis Thompson assisted.
"Pulaski County Constables will investigate every tip we receive," Constable Wallace stated.
To report a tip to Pulaski County Constables, call 606-872-3746 or 606-706-1044.
